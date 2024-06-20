We apologise to your bank balance in advance…

The UAE seems to be taking serious steps to improve its e-commerce offering for residents in the country. More and more of our favourite fashion brands now have dedicated websites that deliver to the Middle East, meaning that you don’t have to miss out on getting your fashion fix.

Here are some of our favourite fashion brands that deliver to Dubai – and their delivery times.

Same day delivery

Sand Dollar Dubai

Sand Dollar Dubai

For dreamy beach, swim and resortwear, few do it better than Sand Dollar Dubai. Beginning as a pop-up in 2010, this homegrown brand has become one of Dubai’s go-to destinations for fabulous, curated fashion. There are several Sand Dollar boutiques across the city – including their flagship in Arjan, but their best selection of brands can be found online. Here, pieces from resortwear icons including Hunza G, Melissa Odabash and Love Shack Fancy are all stocked. Best of all, there’s three-hour delivery in Dubai, and same day delivery across the wider UAE.

sanddollardubai.com

Oddmuse

Oddmuse

Born in London, Oddmuse was created by Aimee Smale, who wanted to make slow fashion more attainable, and the brand is now known and loved for its high-quality fabrics and flattering silhouettes. The kind of timeless blazers, dresses and sets that transcend seasons, the pieces are designed to be reworn over and over again. You can now shop their dedicated UAE site, with same-day delivery offered on orders placed before 3pm Monday to Saturday for Dhs30, and next working day delivery available for Dhs20. Returns are possible, but you’ll need to fund the cost of the return yourself.

@oddmuseme

Chic Le Frique

Chic Le Frique

From entrepreneur Sara Rahbari comes Chic Le Frique, an online, UAE-based fashion boutique that’s beloved for its trendy linen two-piece sets, floaty maxi dresses and breezy kaftans. The brand has grown from humble roots in the region to an internationally embraced name, with pieces inspired by Dubai’s cosmopolitan look and feel. In Dubai, you can get four-hour delivery for orders placed between 9am and 2pm, and there’s a same-day delivery option for the wider UAE when ordering before 12pm. Orders placed after 3pm will qualify for next day delivery.

chiclefrique.com

The Giving Movement

Stay stylish and comfortable with eco-friendly fashion and fabulous fits from The Giving Movement. Fabrics are 100% sustainable, and everything is sourced locally in the UAE. Think t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, jackets available in every colour. There's same day delivery if you order by 4pm in Dubai (excluding Sundays), or by 12pm for the wider UAE, and a flat fee of Dhs15. Not only that, The Giving Movement donate Dhs15 to charity partner Dubai Cares & Harmony House for every item sold.

@thegivingmovement

@thegivingmovement

Beach City

Can’t find anything you like in the mall? Beach City carries all the poolside chic outfits you’ve seen on Instagram models in Ibiza and Mykonos – and you can get your hands on pieces you wouldn’t really find anywhere else in the city. Order by 2pm and you’ll receive your delivery within four-hours in Dubai, with a flat delivery fee of Dhs30. For the wider UAE, you’ll need to order before midday for same-day delivery, with a delivery fee of Dhs15. If you’re happy to wait a day, next day delivery applies to all orders placed by 5pm for a Dhs15 delivery fee. Returns are free within a seven-day window and will be collected by courier.

beachcity.ae

Ounass

For all your luxury purchases and must-have designer items, Ounass can deliver straight to your door within two-hours in some cases. The ‘home of luxury’ is ideal for last minute gifts, or treat-yourself pieces just in time for the weekend.

ounass.ae

Namshi

Homegrown concept Namshi has become the Middle East’s number one online fashion store since launching in 2011. The website stocks popular labels including Nike, Missguided, Topshop, Puma and Forever 21 as well as many more lesser known brands. The platform offers same day delivery in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi on selected items ordered by 4pm for a fee of Dhs18. You can return or exchange your items via Namshi’s courier who will come within two days of you notifying the company.

en-ae.namshi.com

Bloomingdales

Bloomingdales’ UAE website offers same-day delivery including express two-hour delivery within Dubai (cut off time of 8pm) on selected items, so you don’t need to worry about last minute outfit-planning. Two-hour delivery for orders under Dhs499 is Dhs50, and free for all orders over Dhs499, or between Dhs25 and Dhs35 for same-day delivery depending on whether you need a certain time slot and the time you order. The luxury department store carries a huge number of international and local brands, including womenswear, menswear, kidswear, beauty, fine jewellery and homewares.

bloomingdales.ae

Next day delivery

L’Couture

Dubai-born L’Couture was founded by resident Lyndsay Doran who found a gap in the market for high-quality athleisure wear that fits all shapes and sizes. Putting fashion to fitness, classic L’Couture sets of gym shorts and leggings can be paired with sports bras in neutral and signature colours, but they also introduce seasonal collections, including their new Club LC collection. All collections are designed in house, and there’s both ladies and kids collection, as well as their newly launched mens line. Next day delivery is available within Dubai, and is priced at Dhs20 for orders under Dhs200, or it’s free for orders above Dhs200. If you’re in the other emirates, expect delivery within 1 – 2 days.

@lcoutureofficial

Next

Next, the British brand which caters to women, men, kids and homewares, has an online store which delivers to the UAE. Earlier this year, they opened their first UAE warehouse, and with it introduced next-day delivery. UAE orders must be placed by 11.30pm to make next day delivery, and it’s available only on items stocked within the UAE warehouse, so you’ll need to check at check-out whether that applies to what’s in your basket. There’s free shipping on orders over Dhs150, or a fee of Dhs20 for orders below this threshold. Next’s website also carries a selection of other big name brands including Ted Baker, Missguided, Adidas and Nike.

next.ae

Up to a week delivery time

Club L London

Designed and made in-house, premium womenswear brand Club L London, famed for their fabulous occasionwear, have just launched a dedicated UAE website. The luxury e-commerce store stocks an array of beautiful outfits for special occasions, weddings, and holidays, and also has a modest-inspired collection too. Pieces are available in UK sizes 4 to 24, with delivery available within two to three working days.

Oh Polly

Oh Polly

Fast fashion brand Oh Polly now service the UAE with a dedicated website, which is home to hundreds of seasonally-changing pieces for beach, brunch, date night, and parties. For the quickest delivery, select Express Delivery at checkout (Dhs93), which will have your order with you in 2 working days provided its placed in the week. Other options include Skynet express delivery (Dhs77), which takes up to four working days, or Emirates Post standard (Dhs60), if you’re happy to wait up to six days.

ohpolly.ae

Revolve

Revolve

From special occasion wear to holiday buys and workwear, Revolve is a premium lifestyle brand that stocks some 50,000 pieces across clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty. The brands they stock range from established brands to emerging designers and their own brand pieces too, all of which are designed with millennial and Gen Z consumers in mind. For orders under Dhs350, delivery is Dhs37, while there’s free delivery for orders over Dhs350, which you can expect to arrive anywhere between 5 and 7 business days after you place your order.

revolve.com

H&M

Global high street brand, H&M, also launched an e-commerce site to target the UAE. Residents in Dubai can order from the website and expect to receive their package within one to three days. Home delivery is Dhs19 or free for orders over Dhs199, but you can also click and collect from your local store. You can also return or exchange your products in-store or online.

ae.hm.com

ASOS

Online fashion giant ASOS dominates the UK market for fast clothing delivery, but also reaches the rest of the world. Whether you’re looking to save or splurge, go for a big name brand or own-label, ASOS has it all. Delivery normally take around a week, but its always best to order sooner rather than later in case of any hold-ups.

asos.com

Victoria’s Secret

Women’s loungewear brand, Victoria’s Secret,has a UAE-based e-commerce site, where you can shop their lingerie, swimwear, loungewear, sleepwear, activewear, fragrance and beauty. Although same day delivery is currently unavailable, deliveries typically arrive 1 to 3 days after you place an order.

victoriassecret.ae

VogaCloset

UK-based VogaCloset is an online-only fashion store that caters to bringing runway looks for women, men, and children to fashion enthusiasts in the Middle East. They stock over 400 brands including British e-tailers Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing as well as international brands NastyGal, Little Mistress, and NLY Eve. There’s a cash on delivery payment option (additional fees apply), and shipping is charged at a flat rate of Dhs30, with orders typically arriving five days to a week after purchase. Returns are also allowed within 14 days of receiving your order and payment will be returned back to your card if you used it during your purchase, or as credit stored on your account if you opted to pay on delivery.

vogacloset.com

PrettyLittleThing

British retailer PrettyLittleThing now delivers direct to the UAE with its own dedicated e-commerce site. Standard delivery is priced at Dhs30, and will take anywhere between 6 to 8 business days for your order to arrive. The website offers a large selection of women’s clothing, aimed at a Gen Z market.

prettylittlething.ae

Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter is a premier online luxury fashion destination for women with brands including Gucci, Chloe, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant, Prada, and Stella McCartney. If you’re looking for menswear, there’s also Mr Porter. Express delivery is Dhs40, and you can expect your order to arrive around four days after you purchase.

net-a-porter.com

