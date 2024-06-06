Showing the world what we already knew, the UAE’s food scene is outstanding…

One of international gastronomy’s most coveted lists, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants held its 2024 award ceremony is Las Vegas last night, and some of the UAE’s finest foodsmiths were there to fly our culinary colours.

The grand gala took place at Wynn Las Vegas, already establishing fortuitous portent, as Ras Al Khaimah will soon be getting its very own Wynn hotel-casino, on track for completion in 2027, the first outside the US.

This event will mark the 22nd annual ranking which seeks to highlight the creative efforts of the leading lights, and hidden gems, in the field of global tasty things.

As always, the night played witness to a dramatic countdown in reverse order from number 50 to the top spot, along with some special awards for chefs and restaurants doing things a little bit differently. These are the UAE restaurants that made the cut.

The UAE’s finest

Orfali Bros. Bistro

World ranking: 64

The super Orfali Bros. Bistro was named last month, as part of the 100 – 51 countdown, and to those that have visited the no-fuss-all-flavour bistro, it’s no surprise. The brothers behind it, really are some of Dubai’s best respected homegrown restaurant heroes. And for good reason, take a look at the award-winning, Michelin Guide-recognised menu of their Wasl 51 Mall restaurant. It shows off creativity, craft and range applied to both Middle Eastern cuisine, and international dishes. The locally inspired fare is so good in fact that it’s almost a crime to order the burger. Even if it’s very possibly the best one in Dubai.

@orfalibros_bistro

Trèsind Studio

World Ranking: 13

Two Michelin-star fine dining Indian restaurant Tresind Studio is a testament to Dubai’s homegrown culinary scene. The restaurant, a former What’s On Restaurant of the Year recipient, has long been considered the best, most organic retelling of the burgeoning flavours laced within Indian cuisine. A reward for its intimate dining experience, charming homegrown clout, a humble head chef with genius ambition, and an ever-evolving menu that elevates modern Indian cuisine into the stratosphere.

@tresindstudio

The most important part about the inclusion of these two local gastronomic titans is that they’re homegrown concepts. They’re not imported, tried and tested, copy-pasted brands with celebrity chefs imported from elsewhere. That authenticity is demonstrative of a mature, thriving food scene in the UAE. And it’s one that will continue to grow, as the country’s appetite for innovative cuisine grows stronger.

The big winners

These are the top 10 restaurants on the planet according to the World’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards 2024:

Disfrutar in Barcelona Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo Table by Bruno Verjus in Paris Diverxo in Madrid Maido in Lima Atomix in New York Quintonil in Mexico City Alchemist in Copenhagen Gaggan in Bangkok Don Julio in Buenos Aires

You can find the full list on theworlds50best.com.

Other Awards

Asian-American eatery, Kato in Los Angeles won the ‘Resy One to Watch Award’. La Colombe in Cape Town won the title of Best Restaurant in Africa. Berlin’s Nobelhart & Schmutzig picked up the Sustainable Restaurant Award. Nina Métayer of Délicatisserie won 2024’s Best Pastry Chef Award. Janaina Torres who heads up the kitchen team at A Casa do Porco in Brazil’s São Paolo was awarded the Best Female Chef prize.

The Chairman in Hong Kong was the list’s Highest Climber. There were three winners of the Champions of Change Award – João Diamante of Rio’s Diamantes an Cozinha; and the duo behind culinary enterprise programme Roots in Modena, Italy – Caroline Caporossi & Jessica Rosval. Wing in Hong Kong was named as the Highest New Entry (20). Plénitude in Paris picked up a prize for the Art of Hospitality. Food hero Neil Perry currently heading up Margaret in Sydney was singled out for the 2024 Icon Award.

Our very own Trèsind Studio – the masterwork of Chef Himanshu Saini was recognised as the Best Restaurant in the Middle East (13). Pablo Rivero of Don Julio was named the World’s Best Sommelier. Gaggan in Bangkok is officially The Best Restaurant in Asia for 2024. Atomix in New York is America’s Best. Mitsuharu Tsumura was honoured as the Chef’s Choice and his restaurant, Maido noted as South America’s Best Restaurant.

Images: Provided