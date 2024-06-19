Sponsored: A refreshing a la carte menu for lunch and dinner, plus a sensational sundowner deal…

If you’re spending the summer in Dubai, you don’t need to miss out on a taste of the sun-soaked shores of the French Riviera, because Twiggy is bringing the essence of the Cote d’Azur to you.

It’s business as usual at the lagoon, where you can soak up the sun with your toes in the sand daily from 10am to sunset. Dip between a plush lounger and the temperature-controlled water of the 100m infinity pool, and embrace the picturesque views of the Creek and a refined menu of Mediterranean dishes with a welcome coastal French influence.

In the restaurant, there’s lots to look forward to as well, with summer days enjoyed in the fully indoor restaurant. So, whether you’re dining by day or night, you can enjoy your culinary experience to the fullest. On ‘la carte‘ you’d find fine French classics, a master class of Mediterranean fare, dainty sushi platters and exquisitely finessed nibbles.

But there’s a new reason to make Twiggy your destination du jour for a catch-up, Coucher de soleil. Available from 5pm onwards, guests are invited to enjoy golden hour with a chef’s selection of delightful appetisers, paired with either a carafe of Twiggy’s signature fruity punch or two signature drinks, from a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic spritz and cocktails. It’s Dhs165 per person, and provides the perfect backdrop for a romantic date night or catch up with friends.

Twiggy, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, 10am to sunset pool, 12pm to 1am restaurant. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai