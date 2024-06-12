Sponsored: It’s not time to leave yet…

If you’re like us, and wish your dreamy staycation didn’t have to end so soon, Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort understands perfectly.

What’s On offer?

With the holidays just around the corner, we know how you feel. A refreshing, relaxing getaway is on your mind, but the prospect of miles of travel isn’t, which is why Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is the perfect stress-busting haven for those looking to desert their city stresses and escape to the charms of fabulous Fujairah.

Whether it is their enticing Stay Longer on Us package or the relaxing Spa Retreat package they will have you feeling like a new you, your staycation will let you relax and indulge as you and the family tick off every box on your staycay check list. This family resort will have you cradled by stunning views and gorgeous getaway feels, as you sink into calming bliss surrounded by views of the ocean and the jaw-dropping Hajar mountain range.

Stay Longer on us…

At Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, the adventures don’t need to end any time soon. When you book a dreamy staycation with them for 5 nights or more, you’ll receive the key to exclusive savings, incredible rates and even more memorable moments during your super family vacation, with a whole lot more to enjoy. Use the code UK8 to book online.

For ultimate relaxation that will transport you to natural bliss and sublime serenity, this beachfront paradise will have you waking up to enchanting oceanic views, dining with the sound of lapping waves, and literally and figuratively immersing yourself in tranquil charms as you take a dip in Fujairah’s largest free-form pool embraced by the stunning backdrop of the Hajar mountains. Speaking of which, relaxation and rejuvenation lead the way at Spa Al Aqah, with the Spa Retreat Package featuring a 60-minute massage from a selection of signature treatments tailored to renew your body and soul. This relaxation bliss also includes breakfast at Views restaurant to fuel up for the day ahead, and you can use promo code SPA to book yourself in.

For your littles ones, fun activities such as painting, sketching and treasure hunts are all waiting at The Family Kids Club, and when your appetite comes calling, Views restaurant has all you need with a supreme selection of tasteful eats.

Heard enough? Book your next getaway here…

