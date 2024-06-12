This is pawsome: 4 upcoming things to do for dog lovers in Dubai
These are all paw-sitively amazing…
There are always plenty of things to do in Dubai that can keep you busy, but if you want your plans to include puppy eyes, belly scratches and wagging tails, this list is for you.
Here are 4 upcoming things to do for dog lovers in Dubai
Animals and Us Fujairah
View this post on Instagram
When: Sunday, June 16, 2024
Where: The Petshop, Dubai Investment Park
Looking to add a permanent member to your family? Head on over to this event by Animals and Us Fujairah at DIP. There will be 20 to 30 dogs of all ages waiting to meet you, and hopefully, even go home with you. If you can’t adopt right now, you can even foster as many dogs are looking for temporary four-week (minimum) foster homes. You are welcome to bring the whole family but register here.
Reading Dogs
View this post on Instagram
When: Sunday, June 16, 2024
Where: The Garden Concept
As much as we would love it if our furry family members could talk, Reading Dogs is essentially a reading session where attendees get to cuddle with a wee little pug named Millie. This June, the event takes place in The Garden Concept with our friend – host of Dubai Eye 103.8 and author, Helen Farmer. She will be reading from her book My Mummy’s Secret Adventures. The event is open for children ages three and up and will cost Dhs50 per child. Pre-booking is essential and places are limited. Email hello@readingdogsuae.com to book your spot.
Doggie Adventures UAE
View this post on Instagram
When: Sunday, July 7, 2024
Where: Wild Paint House
You’ve heard of paint and grape classes in Dubai, but we’d swap out a glass of wine to spend time with our furry family members in a heartbeat. Doggie Adventures UAE has put together this colourful event which will see you and your doggo creating cute memorable artwork. The session will use non-toxic and easy-to-wash-off paint, so you will be able to create your masterpiece with your dog’s paw prints and maybe even their tail. And of course, you can add your handprint to it, too. After the painting session is over, your pup will get cleaned up at the grooming van from Furry Travel Dubai, while you sip on a free cup of coffee from Lanena Coffee.
Yoppy
View this post on Instagram
When: Ongoing
Where: Al Safa
Two words for you – Dog… Yoga. Yes, it is a thing, and yes, essentially it means your one-hour yoga session includes a puddle of puppies. It starts with 20 minutes of pure yoga led by a coach, followed by 35 minutes of yoga where puppies will be let loose in the space. The toughest thing you’ll probably do isn’t a particular move, but to ignore the pups as they surround you. Thankfully, you don’t have to ignore those puppy eyes, and you can stop your downward dog pose and play and cuddle with the puppies. Your session ends with five minutes of relaxation and meditation. It will cost you Dhs250 per person, but you’re guaranteed to leave stress-free, and probably covered in a little bit of fur.
Images: Getty Images and social