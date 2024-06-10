Sponsored: Abu Dhabi’s sensational landscapes inspire a swimwear collection for the whole family…

Looking to get your hands on some Abu Dhabi-inspired merch? Then check out this fantastic new summer collaboration between Experience Abu Dhabi and iconic French swimwear brand Vilebrequin.

Debuted during the 77th Cannes Film Festival’s opening day, the exclusive, limited-edition swimwear features Abu Dhabi’s palm trees and the house’s iconic sea turtle motif. An ode to sun-drenched days on Abu Dhabi’s golden beaches, the swimwear collection is designed in hues of oceanic blue with golden accents. A fusion of Saint Tropez elegance and the stunning landscape of Abu Dhabi’s waters, the swimwear is the stylish resortwear staple your summer wardrobe needs.

The capsule collection features swimwear for men, women and children, reflective of Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a family-friendly destination. As well as the classic swimming trunks, there’s also the option to go for a matching co-ord, as the collection features a matching bowling shirt cut from European linen.

The women’s collection encompasses an elegant one-piece with a timeless V-neck silhouette and an organic cotton shirt dress finished in fine embroidery. Young ones are spoiled for choice with a matching swim trunk and a one-piece that are both adorable and durable.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the pieces, you’ll be able to snap them up in selected Vilebrequin stores and online. For more information and learn more about this exciting collaboration, log on to this link.

This is the latest tie up between Experience Abu Dhabi and the stylish resortwear brand. In residence on the shores of stylish Saadiyat Beach Club until September is a Vilebrequin summer takeover. Designer Vincent Darré and his team have adorned the beach club with an array of custom fabrics and hand-painted ceramics, splashed across bespoke sun loungers, umbrellas, and towels.