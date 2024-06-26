Sweet dreams are made of cheese…

Happy hours, ladies’ nights and gent’s nights are great and all, but sometimes we feel like a slightly more classy affair – one that involves us eating our bodyweight in cheese. Find here, nine wine and cheese night deals that will allow you to do just that. Thank us later.

Here are 9 wine and cheese nights in Dubai.

Address Grand Creek Harbour

This wine and cheese offering comes in loads of varieties to tickle everyone’s fancy. Every Tuesday, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, you can pick choose from Dhs195 per person for 6 kinds of cheese, or 3 kinds of cheese and 3 cold cuts) and unlimited glasses of selected wine for 2 hours. Or buy a premium bottle of grape at Dhs550+ and get one board with 6 kinds of cheese or 3 kinds of cheese and 3 charcuterie selections.

The Restaurant, Address Grand Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, Tues, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, starts at Dhs195, Tel: (0) 4 275 8833, @addressgrandcreek

Soirée Wine Bar

This chic Manhattan-style wine bar has a cheesy and boozy mid-week indulgence every Wednesday. Priced at Dhs295, indulge in a cheeseboard packed with a variety of 6 cheeses and 3 wines that pair well with each cheese. The cheese selection includes chabichou, tomme du berry á la truffe and an 18-month aged comte, to name a few.

Soirée Wine Bar, Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Wed, all day, Dhs295, Tel: (0) 55 413 6648, @soiree.dxb

Collage

Collage at Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection has a sweet wine and cheese deal, at Dhs140 per person, offering a cheese buffet and three glasses of wine per person. Every Thursday, 6pm to 9pm.

Collage, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, Thurs, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs140, Tel: (0) 4 428 6888, @hotelboulevarddubai

Lobby Lounge

Lobby Lounge’s wine and cheese night takes place every Thursday, and is priced at Dhs150 per person. Tuck into a curated selection of artisanal cheeses, premium charcuterie, and homemade accompaniments, along with unlimited wine for an additional Dhs45.

Lobby Lounge, Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Thurs, evenings, Dhs150, Tel: (0) 4 405 2703,

Anantara The Palm

For a special treat, book a sunset cheese and wine experience at Anantara The Palm. Retreat to the beach as the sun sets and enjoy a selection of Mediterranean antipasti, cured meats and cheeses, paired perfectly with a bottle of red or white wine and followed by dessert. It’s Dhs850 per couple and is pretty much guaranteed to be a date night to impress.

Anantara The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, from sunset daily, Dhs850, Tel: (04) 567 8304, anantara.com

Ciao Bella

Ciao Bella in Media One Hotel has a wine and cheese offering every Friday between 6pm and 10pm, but with an Italian twist. The ‘Pour Decisions’ deal includes a selection of Italian cheese and wine for Dhs189, or Dhs210 for the premium package.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 6pm to 10pm, Friday, Dhs189 house wines, Dhs210 premium, Tel: (04) 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com

Grapeskin

Check out ‘grape and cheese discovery’ at the cool Grapeskin Grape Bar and Kitchen which runs every day. Enjoy glasses of wine paired with a fine selection of cheese including camembert, gruyere, brie and more. 3 glasses of wine paired with 3 kinds of cheese at Dhs90 for 50ml, Dhs190 for 125ml and Dhs240 for 185ml.

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai, daily, Tel: (04) 403 3111, starts at Dhs90, @grapeskindubai

Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer hosts a ‘Cheese, Grape & Jazz’ night every Friday from 7pm till closing. Two and a half hours of free flowing wine and a hot bites board, all for just Dhs199. Upgrade for Dhs50 for a curated charcuterie board.

Jones the Grocer, across various locations, 7.30pm till closing, Dhs199, @jonesthegrocer

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

You might know McGettigan’s for its lively brunches, live sports and hearty Irish craic but now you can enjoy a wine and cheese night there too. The delightful wine and cheese night takes place on Thursdays from 6pm to 9pm. Enjoy unlimited wine and a cheese platter boasting fruits, nuts and a variety of cheese for Dhs199.

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursdays, 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Images: Provided/Facebook