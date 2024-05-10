Gather the gals…

Ladies, this one is for you and your gal pals – here are eight brand new ladies’ night deals to check out in Dubai. Whether you’re after a wild night out or just looking to enjoy a delicious meal, we have got you covered.

Here are 9 brand new ladies’ night deals to check out in Dubai.

Caro

The deal: Free flow drinks and 50 per cent off on food

If swanky steakhouse is at the top of your list of places to check out with your gals, then this is the one for you. Caro is. stunning steakhouse that is offering all the ladies free flow on select wine and cocktails as well as 50 per cent off on the a la carte menu every Wednesday from 5pm.

Caro Steakhouse, The Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Wed from 5pm @caro.dxb

Boom Battle Bar

The deal: Four drinks food and crazy golf for Dhs95

As far as entertainment bars go, Boom Battle Bar has got all of its bases covered. We’re talking crazy golf, axe throwing and more. Ladies can enjoy a range of dishes, four drinks and a round of crazy golf on Thursday from 8pm to 1am.

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, Thu from 8pm to 1am, Dhs95 for 4 drinks and crazy golf. @boom.dxb

Primi

The deal: Drinks start from Dhs43 per drink with a selection of mezza for two priced at Dhs69

The brand new licensed area of City Walk Dubai is hitting the ground running with a stunning new ladies’ night at the beautiful Primi. Ladies can enjoy special prices on drinks and a mezze platter for two priced at Dhs69. The ladies’ night takes place every Monday from 4pm.

Primi, C2, City Walk Dubai, Mon from 4pm. @primi_ae

SKY2.0

The deal: two free drinks and free entry for ladies before midnight on Thursdays.

One of Dubai’s favourite nightlife venues, Sky2.0 is now offering ladies a brand new ladies’ night offer where you can enjoy free entry and two free drinks when you arrive before midnight, on Thursdays.

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, Thu 10.30pm to 12am. @sky2.0dubai

Hillhouse Brasserie

The deal: Three drinks with two courses for Dhs135 or three courses for Dhs150.

This Dubai Hills hotspot just launched a new ladies’ night deal for you and your gals to enjoy. Whether you’re after a two-course or a three-course meal, you can enjoy three drinks with it for Dhs135 and Dhs150 respectively.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Weds Dhs135 two courses, Dhs150 three courses. Tel: (800)323232 @hillhousedubai

Mercury Rooftop

The deal: Three-course meal with three glasses of wine and two hours of free flow.

Every Tuesday you and your girlfriends are invited to tuck into a three-course meal paired with free-flow drinks and three glasses of wine. Head to the rooftop lounge, take in the stunning views and enjoy an evening with your gals.

Mercury Rooftop, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, Tues Dhs210 three-course meal and free flow drinks for two hours. @mercurydubai

42 midtown

The deal: unlimited wine for Dhs99 or Dhs160 for a three-course set menu and three cocktails or wine.

Tuesdays at 42 midtown means an incredible night out for the girlies. You and your friends can enjoy free-flow wine for as little as Dhs99. If you’d prefer to stay for dinner, enjoy a three-course meal and three drinks for Dhs160.

42 midtown, Onyx Tower, The Greens, Tuesdays from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs99 unlimited wine, Dhs160 for three courses and three drinks. @42midtowndxb

The Citronelle Club

The deal: Dhs 120 for a dim sum basket and 3 drinks.

Located in the gorgeous SO/Uptown, The Citronelle Club has just launched a brand new ladies’ night deal that comes complete with a delicious dim sum basket and three drinks every Tursday from 6pm.

The Citronelle Club, SO/ Uptown, JLT, Tues from 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs120 for three drinks and selection of dim sum. @thecitronelleclub

Oche

The deal: Free flow drinks and 60 minutes free darts for Dhs175.

A brand new and incredibly fun destination, Oche is a darts venue that welcomes ladies to enjoy 60 minutes of free darts and free-flow drinks for only Dhs175.

Oche, Fountain Views, Dubai Mall, Thu from 7pm, Dhs175 free flow drinks and 60 min darts. @ochedubai

Images: Supplied