A new week equals plenty of fun things to do in Dubai. And if your calendar is empty, we have some great options to make it fun. From a night swim with stunning views to a new entertainment spot for the kids, a business lunch and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, June 24

Tuck into business lunch at Shanghai ME

From Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3.30pm you can enjoy a business lunch at this upscale Asian restaurant in DIFC. For Dhs120, the three-course menu features soup, an appetizer and a main dish. You can add a bao bun for Dhs40 (per piece) with options including miso chicken, Peking duck, Angus short rib and more. And there are sweet treats too, such as Japanese cheesecake, matcha tiramisu and more for an additional cost.

Shanghai ME, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm, Dhs120, Tel: (0)4 564 0505, shanghaime-restaurant.com

Celebrate World Tapas Day at Jaleo by José Andrés

World Tapas Day may be over but the celebrations continue at Atlantis the Royal. Jaleo by renowned chef José Andrés is inviting foodies to celebrate the essence of Spanish culture with a curated sharing-style set menu featuring delectable tapas for just Dhs300 per person. The five-course menu features a selection of diverse regional dishes such as steamed Galician mussels with vibrant mojo verde sauce, grilled scallops with asparagus and romesco sauce, a creamy Basque cheesecake, and pan con chocolate and more. Book here.

Jaleo by José Andrés, Atlantis the Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, June 24 from 6pm, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @jaleodubai

Tuesday, June 25

Enjoy a week-long celebration of cocktails with ICD Brookfield Place

During the last week of June, you can enjoy a week-long celebration of cocktails and bites with ICD Brookfield. From June 25 to 30, you can enjoy exclusive discounts on signature cocktails at Josette, La Nina, Lulu & The Beanstalk and The Guild. Tickets are priced at Dhs50 for sips, but if you want nibbles, it’s Dhs60. Additionally, there will be a curated series of activities, plus live entertainment and workshops for a starting price of Dhs150.

ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai, June 25 to 30, prices from Dhs50, icdbrookfieldplace.com

Go for a night swim at AURA Skypool

AURA Skypool’s Night Swim experience invites you to revel in the stunning ambience of the rooftop pool but under the cover of a beautiful night sky. Available every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 8pm to 11pm, the night swim is your chance to enjoy the magic of AURA Skypool at the very best time of day in these summer months.

AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues, Fri, Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 566 2121, @auraskypool.dubai

Wednesday, June 26

Test your smarts at Reform Social & Grill

Round up your (smartest) mates, and head to Reform Social & Grill on Wednesday evening to show off your knowledge. The British gastropub is hosting Vintage Gameshow Quiz Night hosted by Lorna with bubbly, beer and Aperol for Dhs33.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, every Wed from 7.30pm, Tel: (0)4 454 2638, @reformdubai

Take the little ones to Modesh World

One of Dubai’s favourite indoor edutainment experiences returns for the summer with free entry until August 18, 2024. And it’s celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so it’s a special year. It features new attractions, a calendar of live events, workshops and of course, the chance to meet Modesh and his friend, Dana. Modesh World is located at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3 to 8. It is open from Monday to Thursday 10am to 10pm and Friday to Sunday 10am to 12am. Read more here

Modesh World, Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 3 to 8, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, @mymodesh

Thursday, June 27

Take a candlelit sensory workshop at Moonslice

Dubai’s most celebrated gourmet pizzeria has partnered with the Mudhouse Studio to host a one-of-a-kind candlelit ceramic workshop. It’s a three-hour event which includes a workshop after which you can enjoy a feast of Moonslice pizzas. The workshop will be led by experienced potters teaching you the wheel throwing technique. The workshop costs Dhs250 but spots are limited, so book here to nab your spot.

Moonslice x Mudhouse Studio, Mudhouse Studio, Al Quoz, Dubai, June 27, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs250 per person, @moonslicepizza

Participate in a Murder Mystery night at Tabu

Guests to Tabu on Thursday become an integral thread in a thrilling story that sends shockwaves through the manor. The news of the Emperor’s untimely demise leads to a captivating mystery of whodunit and it’s up to you to solve the mystery. As the night unfolds, you can indulge in a special menu featuring Japanese cuisine with each bite bringing an explosion of flavour to your palette. Can you decipher the truth before the night ends and it’s too late?

House of Tabu, Tabu, St Regis, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Thurs from 8.30 pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs499 house and Dhs599 bubbly, Tel: (0)56 793 0931, @tabudubai

