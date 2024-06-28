Serving up capital tennis action in Season 3…

Tennis fans, it will soon be time for you to grab a seat by the baselines and get ready for slam-bang tennis action, as the sport’s elite will arrive in Abu Dhabi later this year and put on an ace show for you from December 19 to 22 at the Etihad Arena.

Last year’s edition of the World Tennis League brought some of the biggest names from both the men’s and women’s game to Abu Dhabi, with superstars such as World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, 5-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and women’s No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka bringing their signature, electrifying playing style to town.

The four teams that took to the court with a galaxy of tennis stars powering their rosters were the Honor FX Falcons, Hawks, PBG Eagles and the SG Mavericks Kites, who will gun for glory once again at the ‘Greatest Show on Court’. The exciting, exhibition-style tournament follows a three-day round robin format, with the top contenders eventually facing off for gold.

What’s On courtside?

The World Tennis League brings to town some incredible names from both the tennis and entertainment worlds. Last December, the capital welcomed a massive line up of exciting performers such as hip-hop Hercules 50 Cent and R’n’B megastars Akon and Ne-Yo last December, who performed to roaring crowds at the Etihad Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10am today (June 28), so make sure to get yours ASAP.

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 19 to 22. etihadarena.ae

