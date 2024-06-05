For more than just partying…

The iconic desert oasis Terra Solis is now offering guests the opportunity to head down to the venue every Saturday to make the most of their pool during the summer with incredible night swims.

Starting Saturday, June 8 – you can make the most of the party hotspot with nightly swims that are accompanied by weekly resident DJs, live entertainment and more. The evening prices start from Dhs150 and are all fully redeemable.

As the sunsets from 7pm t0 1am, settle in for the evening. Sun loungers are available for Dhs150, while pool beds will cost Dhs1,500 (split across four people that is Dhs375 per person) and cabanas are priced at Dhs2,000 (this works out to Dhs500 per person).

If you’re looking for a little bit of luxury – book an Orion Lodge for Dhs6,000 where up to six of you and your friends will enjoy your own private pool. That works out to Dhs1,000 per person and yes, it is all fully redeemable.

The offer will be available until July 13 so you have plenty of time to huddle into the car with your pals or gals. Make the drive down a road trip to remember and then spend the night wading in the beautiful oasis that is Terra Solis.

Other stunning pool passes for the summer

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road, Dubailand, every Sat from June 8 to July 13, from Dhs150.