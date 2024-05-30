You no longer have to be a hotel guest to check out this stunning infinity pool…

Since Atlantis The Royal‘s jaw-dropping infinity pool Cloud 22 opened for non hotel guests last December, it’s become one of the most sought-after spots for a luxurious pool day in Dubai.

And while rates have been set at Dhs450 through the week and Dhs650 on weekends since then, as we head into the summer you’ll be able to experience this jaw-dropping infinity pool for less, with rates from just Dhs295.

Cloud 22 has now divided rates up so that you can book just morning, afternoon (sunset) or full day experiences, as well as the recently introduced moonlight sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

So if you’re planning to book for just the morning (10am to 2pm), you’ll pay Dhs295 for a sun lounger on Monday through to Thursday. The afternoon session, from 2pm to 8pm Mon to Weds and 2pm to 6pm on Thursday, is priced at Dhs370. The full day pass, combining both of those slots, is Dhs470 Monday to Thursday.

On weekends, classed as Friday to Sunday, the 10am to 2pm morning slot for entry and a sun lounger is now Dhs495, while the afternoon session (2pm to 6pm Friday and Saturday and 2pm to 8pm on Sunday) is priced at Dhs570. For the full day, which combines the two slots, you’ll pay Dhs670.

The rates for the newly introduced ‘Moonlight Sessions’ from 7pm to 11pm every Thursday to Saturday, remain the same. Inviting you to take a dip in the dark some 90 metres above the Palm Jumeirah, rates start from a Dhs300 minimum spend. For that, you’ll get access to the lounge and bar area, as well as pool access, from 7pm to 11pm. If you want to secure a lounger or cabana, then non-redeemable rates apply. You’ll pay Dhs300 for a single lounger.

Do note, it remains exclusively open to adults, so you’ll need to be over 21 to book, but you no longer have to be checking-in to enjoy the show-stopping views and breezy Mediterranean style.

All of the above are prices for entry only and single sun loungers, with nothing redeemable. There are additional rates and options for those looking to book double day beds, floating beds – set over the shimmering infinity pool, and the ultra-luxe private cabanas.

On the menu, guests can enjoy Mediterranean flavours designed for grazing on poolside, such as flatbreads topped with smoked salmon and cream cheese caviar, fresh Gillardeau oysters, and classic beef wagyu sliders. The drinks menu is just as refined, with fruity cocktails including the gin-based The Cloud, or tequila-based Sunset Bliss.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 8pm, from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai