With the summer travel season all but here, and Eid Al Adha holidays mere days away, there’s good news for Abu Dhabi residents that will be flying out of Zayed International Airport. If you plan to leave your cars under Terminal A’s fully covered parking area, you’re eligible for reduced rates.

For those using the parking facilities from 2 to 3 business days, you can park for Dhs225, and for 4 to 7 days, you’ll have to pay Dhs325. The best savings, however, apply to those using Zayed International Airport’s covered parking facilities for 8 to 14 days, who can take advantage of a reduced rate of only Dhs400 – just make sure to pre-book your parking slots online at zayedinternationalairport.ae.

