10 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend: July 26 to 28

Looking for things to do this weekend?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like a pasta cooking class, fun new cocktail bar, fully-redeemable pool days, Peruvian-themed brunch, spa days, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, July 26

Grab the girls

Get ready for Dubai’s new cocktail hotspot. NOX, nestled in City Walk’s chic licensed district, C2, is perfect for a girls’ night out or post-dinner drinks with late-night vibes. Open daily from 6pm to 2am on weekends, indulge in delicious sharing plates like pistachio falafel, lamb and kimchi momos, and tuna tartare, while sipping on signature cocktails, dancing to a live DJ, and having a blast with fun bar games.

NOX, City Walk, C2, Dubai. Daily, 6pm to 2am. @nox_dubai

Cocktails and couture

Looking for a wow-worthy brunch outfit? Experience the ultimate fashion party at shop-and-sip bar So Much Trouble with fashion rental platform, Endless. Fashionistas can now rent from the stunning selection of over 100 luxury fashion pieces available. From chic party wear to iconic vintage finds, gather your friends for a fun-filled shopping session where cocktails flow, fabulous outfits are tried on, and you’re strutting down the catwalk with your besties. And that’s not all, you and your besties can enjoy three Martini cocktails for just Dhs150 from Thursday to Saturday, 5 to 9pm.

So Much Trouble, Papas, Intercontinental Hotel Dubai, Dubai Marina. @somuchtroubledubai

Saturday, July 27

Take a cooking class

Learn to make gnocchi from scratch with an intimate cooking class and enjoy a three-course meal with friends for Dhs190 per person at Polline, a cosy homegrown pasta atelier by husband-and-wife team Nadine & Omar Basiony.

Polline, Beach Walk Boutique Hotel, Umm Suqeim, Dubai. Saturday and Sunday 4:30 PM. Dhs190 per person. Tel: (0)4 328 8930. @pollinedxb

Enjoy a wholesome brunch

Beauty enthusiasts, enjoy the sumptuous Rise & Brunch menu at L’Occitane Café every Saturday from 9am to 2pm for Dhs165 per person. Delight in a choice of coffee or tea, fresh juice, and a viennoiserie basket, followed by main courses like lobster eggs benedict, steak and eggs, or truffle benedict. Finish with a crepe dessert, all wrapped in the delicate aromas of Provence in City Walk.

L’Occitane Café, City Walk 2, Dubai. 9am to 2pm. Dhs165 per person. Tel: 04 346 1825. @loccitanecafe

Celebrate Peru’s National Day

COYA Dubai will celebrate Peru’s National Day with a special brunch on Saturday, transforming its regular Saturday brunch into a vibrant tribute to Peruvian culture. Starting at 12.30pm, guests can enjoy a lively dining experience featuring exquisite food, bottomless pisco beverages, live music, and DJ performances, all in a venue adorned with colourful Latin American artwork. The three-course menu includes renowned dishes like guacamole, maki rolls, anticuchos, arroz nikkei, and pastel de tres leches, promising an unforgettable celebration of Peruvian heritage.

COYA, Restaurant Village Four Seasons Resort – Jumeirah Beach Rd – Jumeirah 2 – Dubai. 1230pm. Dhs409 (soft), Dhs490 (Lyre’s non alcoholic package), Dhs609 (house), Dhs779 (premium). Tel:(0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

Get creative

There are numerous workshops taking place at Kave at the popular Alserkal Avenue and this weekend you can create a custom necklace with exquisite treasure charms that’s as unique as you are. The 90-minute workshops are open to those above the age of 13 and will cost you Dhs380. You can check out all their classes here and book your favourite ones.

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

Sunday, July 28

Cool off with a pool day

Located at W Dubai – The Palm, BCH:CLB is a day-to-night experience of Mediterranean eats, global beats, and seriously ‘Gram worthy decor. Spread out over a sprawling indoor-outdoor space, the whitewashed venue is centred around a super-sized shimmering infinity pool, where plush day beds for two are dotted across the water. Flanking the poolside, there’s neat rows of single sun loungers, where guests can work on their tan or retreat to the shade of an orange candy-striped parasol. Opening rates for sun beds are Dhs75 on weekdays and Dhs100 Friday to Sunday, both fully redeemable.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – Palm Jumeirah, West Crescent, 11am to 7pm Sun to Weds, 11am to 12am Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)58 575 0805. @bchclbdxb

Treat yourself to a spa-cation

The home of all things beauty, fitness and wellness on the Palm Jumeirah, it’s hard to put Blended Wellness in just one box. When you’re looking for a relaxing spot to get together with your besties, this is a top option, with a number of packages that combine spa facilities with fitness classes, lunch or pool days. With the Blended Beach Day, you’ll pay Dhs500 for a 60-minute signature massage and access to the relaxing salt cave. Then, you can head to The 305, a neighbouring beach club housed within The Club, for pool and beach access, plus a Dhs100 voucher to redeem on food and drink. If you want your relaxing daycay to include lunch, then book the Ula X Blended Escape, where for the same price you get a 60-minute massage, then a three-course lunch, two drinks and all-day pool and beach access at Ula.

Blended Wellness, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 9pm, Dhs500. Tel: (0)4 423 8313. blendedwellness.com

Check out Dubai’s new steak restaurant

Calling all meat lovers: there’s a new steak restaurant in town. Say hello to Steak On Me, located in Wasl 51. Perfect for lunch or a laid-back dinner, this walk-in-only spot is open from 12pm to 12am. Enjoy dishes like the pretzel-bun burger (Dhs75), steak (Dhs95), fries (Dhs25), butter roasted cauliflower (Dhs35), mash potato (Dhs30), and yuzu lemonade (Dhs28), with a free ice cream to go.

Steak On Me, Wasl 51, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 12am. @steakonme

Book a date night

Say you will, say you won’t, CÉ LA VI Dubai invites you to experience the summer tasting menu, a five-course culinary journey priced at Dhs375 per person, available Sunday to Thursday from 6pm to 11pm. Highlights include Kaluga caviar & Wagyu beef tartare, black truffle ‘sushi rice’ risotto, and chocolate fondant, complemented by stunning Burj Khalifa views.

CÉ LA VI Dubai, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai. AED 375 per person. Tel: +971 4 582 6111. @celavidubai

