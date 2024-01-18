Sip sip as you swipe swipe…

Only in Dubai – that’s all we’d like to say about this new concept coming to the cityscape. If the city is a runway, So Much Trouble will be the latest entrant strutting down, frills swaying and cape in tow. That is the vibe, glamorous and gorgeous. Brought to you by Solutions Group, this is the one-stop-shop for all the ladies who like cute designer bags because what else could make your heart sing more than some Monet and mixology.

An exclusive space of some of the world’s coolest designers and luxury vintage pieces, So Much Trouble is more than just a retail concept. It’s an experience and one you want to have. This is the ultimate hidden bar, conceptualised by Dominique Laird, founder of Blended Wellness and creative director of Solutions Group, in collaboration with renowned stylist and fashion editor, Carmel Harrison.

The destination will be located inside Papas, the all-new Italian spot in the Intercontinental Dubai Marina, and will be tucked away quite discreetly for that element of mysterious allure. Here you will find a very exclusive, very high-end, specially curated collection of designer and vintage pieces.

They will come from the sanctums of fashion and luxury – the hidden streets of Paris and Rome – with brands like Romani, Oceanus, Lama Jouni and Ibiza-born Isabel Moore, and archived luxuries and wardrobe staples from times gone by. Pre-loved, timeless, seasonal – all that.

So Much Trouble will open doors in February of 2024. More updates will be coming your way soon, so stay tuned for that. We’ll see you when we go shopping!

So Much Trouble, coming soon, Feb, 2024, @somuchtroubledubai

Images: Supplied