July, here we come…

We’ve crossed the halfway mark of the year and summer is in full swing. While things may be slowing down a bit, there is no dearth of fun, exciting things to do in the capital. Come to Abu Dhabi, where the weekdays are just as fun as the weekends.

Here are 6 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, July 1

Celebrate International Reggae Day at Ting Irie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PON DI BEACH (@tingirieauh)



This Jamaican haunt is bringing the party this International Reggae Day. Celebrate with authentic Jamaican delicacies and vibrant reggae tunes. Sample Jamaican classics like the Jamaican patties and much more while enjoying a variety of creative cocktails till 11.30pm priced at Dhs215. Valid for 3 hours.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, Mon, Jul 1, until 11.30pm, Dhs215, Tel: (0) 2 886 7786, @tingirieauh

Have a happy Monday at Dragon’s Tooth

Dragon’s Tooth is a riddle wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. Or more accurately, it’s a super-chic cocktail lounge, hidden in Chinese eatery Dai Pai Dong, which is itself inside Abu Dhabi’s Rosewood hotel. And there’s currently a 50 per cent deal on draught beer deal every single day.

Dragon’s Tooth, Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, open 4pm to 1am Mon to Sat, 4pm to 2am on Sunday, Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Tuesday, July 2

Cool off at the Saray Spa in Al Wathba

Cool off and enjoy real snow in Abu Dhabi’s first-ever snow cave, exclusively located at Saray Spa at Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa. A snow cave is a room that’s totally covered with ice and snow to let your body cool down rapidly after a sauna. After a short time in a sauna, you can switch gears to the icy room, where you can reap benefits that range from immune concerns to fat-burning and metabolism boosts.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dhs200 spa day access, daily 11am to 10pm, Tel: (0)2 204 4553, @alwathbahotel

Load up on carbs at Talea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talea by Antonio Guida (@taleauae)

Certain members of the What’s On crew cannot stop gushing about Talea at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, and it’s hard to argue with them. At this Michelin-starred eat, the gnocchi alle vongole (Dhs145) is a seemingly small portion that actually packs a ton of flavour and takes up a good bit of space when you’re done savouring the dish.

Talea, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 3pm, 6.30pm to 11pm, Tues to Sun, Tel: (0) 2 690 7999, @taleauae

Wednesday, July 3

Mid-week pick-me-up with Shang Palace

Shangri-La’s signature restaurant, Shang Palace is a utopia for authentic Cantonese cuisine. For its weekday lunch deal, diners can indulge in a wide selection of unlimited dim sum favourites such as chicken juice bun, siu mai and steamed Cheungfan from noon until 3pm. It’s priced at Dhs138 for food only, or Dhs168 for soft drinks and tea.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs138 to Dhs168. Tel: 0(2) 509 8555, shangri-la.com

Thursday, July 4

Celebrate July 4 at Hidden Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aviation American Gin (@aviationgin)



Experience Aviation Gin by none other than Ryan Reynolds at Hidden Bar this July 4. Classic American cocktails such as the Gimlet, Vesper Martini, the Gibson and the world-renowned Aviation Cocktail will be reinterpreted for the occasion. From July 4 to 6.

Hidden Bar, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Jul 4 to 6, Thurs, 6pm to 3am, Fri and Sat, 6pm – to 4am, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi