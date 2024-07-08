Free fitness classes, night swims, and a top new restaurant from a beloved local chef…

It’s a new week in Dubai, and as we say goodbye to July and hello to August, there’s lots to do in the city. From business lunches and new restaurants to free fitness classes and two-for-one massages, we’ve rounded up the very best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday July 29

Catch up over a business lunch at Dubai Harbour

The beautiful and refined Italian restaurant, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, has launched a delectable new summer lunch menu. Ideal for making power business decisions or simply catching up with your friends, it’s a love letter to quintessential Italian flavours of the sea. Opt for the two-course menu for Dhs135 or three courses for Dhs155, and dine on dishes such as zucchini parmigiana served up with prawns and melted provolone cheese; spaghetti aglio, served with fresh chilli with sea bream tartare and caviar.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs135 for two courses, Dhs155 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 278 4800. lamorestaurant.com

Slide into some fun at Mercato Mall

The slide at Mercato Mall on Jumeira Beach Road is back thanks to the return of Dubai Summer Surprises. If you find yourself in the area or shopping at the mall, don’t be shy as you can get your thrills on the slide for free. Upon exit, you will find yourself in a small ball pit where you can snap a fun photo for the ‘Gram. The best news? Both little ones and adults are welcome. Dubai Summer Surprises ends on September 1, so head over before it’s too late.

Mercato Mall, Jumeira Beach Road, free, until Sept 1, @mercatomall

Tuesday July 30

Head for a pamper day with your bestie

To celebrate International Friendship Day on Tuesday, Hyde Dubai’s pampering Cinq Mondes spa is offering buy-one-get-one-free on all massages. So whether you’re looking to re-energise, bliss out in relaxation, or de-stress, packages for two start from Dhs560. The deal runs until August 4.

Cinq Mondes Spa, Hyde Dubai, Business Bay, daily 10am to 9pm, until August 4, from Dhs560. Tel: (0)4 871 1111. book.ennismore.com

Take a dip in the dark at a rooftop pool

AURA Skypool’s Night Swim experience invites you to revel in the stunning ambiance of the rooftop pool, but under the cover of a beautiful night sky. Available every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 8pm to 11pm, the night swim is your chance enjoy the magic of AURA Skypool at the very best time of day in these summer months. Rates start from Dhs225.

AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues, Fri, Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. @auraskypool.dubai

Wednesday July 31

Work up a sweat with a free day pass to a new gym

Veo is the new fitness facility by Emaar Hospitality, a self-described community lifestyle fitness centre that offers a range of fitness classes and best-in-class equipment to help you achieve your goals this summer. And if you’re looking to try before you buy, there’s a complimentary day pass, which includes a range of classes, for all new aspiring members at both The Lakes and Manzil Downtown locations. Open Monday to Friday from 6am to 10pm and Saturday to Sunday from 7am to 9pm, the offer is available until September 1. Just call beforehand and provide your name to secure your pass.

Veo Hayya, The Lakes and Veo Manzil, Manzil Downtown, 6am to 10pm Mon to Fri, 7am to 9pm Sat and Sun, free. Tel: (0)50 935 9923 – The Lakes; (0)50 588 0596 – Manzil Downtown. @veofitness.dubai

Sip the sunset with a super-sized spritz

Jones The Grocer on the Palm has recently launched the ‘no judgement Aperol,’ available daily from 11am. Effectively, it’s a serving of ten aperols in one for just Dhs299, making that just Dhs29 per glass. Bring your besties and get sipping.

Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, daily 11am to closing, Dhs299. @jonesthegrocer

Thursday August 1

Dine at a gorgeous new restaurant by a star chef

Chef and owner Salam Dakkak garnered herself a following with her family-style cooking and authentic Middle Eastern flavours, served at her JLT restaurant, Bait Maryam, since 2017. And from August 1, foodies can get a taste of Salam’s soul-warming Levantine dishes in a new setting with the opening of her first fine-dining restaurant, Sufret Maryam. Located in Wasl 51, Sufret Maryam will serve “elevated Levantine cuisine” in a space where Palestinian heritage and modern design collide.

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, opening Aug 1, 2024. @sufretmaryam

Tuck in to a tasty deal as Restaurant Month returns to JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

August is restaurant month at JW Marriott Marquis, which means tasty deals at all nine of the hotel’s restaurants. In the fine dining category, a three-course set menu is priced at Dhs245, which includes their signature steakhouse, Prime68. Perched at a lofty 68 floors above the city, the menu includes starters like French onion soup and truffle gnocchi. The range of mains includes salmon and chicken options, but the star of the show has to be the USDA Prime Black Angus Striploin. Bid farewell to the thrifty feast with a dessert line-up.

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, 6pm to 12am, Aug 1 to 31, Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @prime68dxb