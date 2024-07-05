Sponsored: Foodies, add this to your to-dine lists immediately…

Step off the buzzing streets of Downtown Dubai and into BohoX, where you can escape to a Bali-inspired haven. This pet-friendly spot invites you to take a break from the city’s hustle and bustle and immerse yourself in a unique dining experience that’s all the rage on social media.

BohoX instantly transports you to a tropical retreat. With lush greenery, rustic wooden accents, and a calm ambiance, it’s the perfect place to relax. Whether you’re enjoying a peaceful meal alone or catching up with friends, BohoX offers a serene setting that feels miles away from the urban grind.

BohoX’s menu is a celebration of flavours with a Bali twist, offering something for every craving. Enjoy all-day breakfasts, a business lunch priced at Dhs105 for three courses, and delectable dinners—be sure to try their new creation, the Boho Cronut Burger. There’s also a delightful afternoon tea for those looking to indulge in a relaxed, mid-day treat. One thing is of sure, these hearty, flavourful dishes will leave you coming back for more…

The star of the show? BohoX’s viral giant coffee and croissant. The giant coffee is served in a cup so large it feels like it’s out of a storybook, and it’s perfectly paired with a massive, flaky, buttery croissant.

So, next time you’re in Downtown, be sure to head to BohoX for a taste of tranquil Bali right in the heart of Dubai.

BohoX, 55 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai, Mon to Sun, 9am to 1am, Tel: (0)52 103 2646, boho-x.com

Images: Provided