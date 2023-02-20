It will also feature a luxury hotel, marina, apartments, restaurants and a ‘beach bar’…

If you’re an Abu Dhabi developer, looking to conquer new frontiers in the emirate – you have two choices. Either tackle the desert, or set sail for one of the 200 or so desert islands that make up the archipelago.

Each of these blank canvases comes with its own particular challenges, but the UAE does have an almost unrivaled track record in taming and performing visionary-level glow-ups on both.

Announced just last week, the latest island confirmed to receive the mega project treatment is — Ramhan Island in Abu Dhabi. It’s located just to the east of Jubail Island, which is undergoing something of a dramatic cosmetic transformation itself.

It will likely be connected to the mainland either directly by bridge, or via Jubail (or perhaps both) as the stated driving time to Yas Island is 10 minutes (Abu Dhabi Aiport will be 15 minutes away, Saadiyat will be 18 minutes). The team behind the Ramhan iOSland update is Eagle Hills, a real estate company from EMAAR mastermind Mohamed Ali Alabbar.

رمحان.. جزيرة من الطبيعة قريبا في ابوظبي#جزيرة_رمحان Ramhan, a natural island soon in Abu Dhabi#RamhanIsland pic.twitter.com/ewZcOTVgvR — Mohamed Ali Alabbar محمد علي العبار (@mohamed_alabbar) February 17, 2023

Painting by numbers

The island’s vital statistics include plans for 1,800 villas; a 120-key luxury hotel; 900 marina apartment residencies; a 1.7km retail store parade; 120 marina berths; there will be a wellness hub, restaurants, a beach bar on the community beach; green spaces; running tracks; nursery; mosque; school and more.

A Maldives in the Middle East

Ramhan Island will offer some pretty incredible villa options with the top end serving up features like your own stretch of private beach. The residential component of the project will be divided into four communities — Marine, Breeze, Cove and Views.

Then there are those ‘floating villas’ we mentioned — overwater living, with open sea views and adjacent sand bar. In addition to all the luxury amenities near by (including an infinity pool, wellness centre and fine dining options) — it’ll all still sit just an energetic stone’s throw away from the mainland of Abu Dhabi.

When can we move in?

We don’t have a date for the expected completion of the project, or indeed any potential handover of a Phase One — but the marketing material does state that this “heavenly island” is coming “soon in Abu Dhabi”. And we realise that’s a subjective sort of yardstick, but mega projects move pretty quickly in these parts.

Images: Provided