Nestled along the busy Dubai waterfront, Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites has two delightful dining venues with stunning views and delicious cuisine to satisfy everyone this summer.

Whether you’re in the mood for a traditional Sunday roast, or a spritz, there’s something for everyone.

Counter Culture Café

Cosy, casual, and welcoming to every member of the family – including your furry friends – Counter Culture Café is a favourite spot for both hotel guests and visitors. Alongside speciality drinks and grab-and-go bites, the cafe serves vibrant Spritz cocktails, making it an ideal spot for a catchup over drinks. Enjoy a refreshing spritz daily from 12pm onwards for Dhs40 each or Dhs99 for three.

The Croft

Hearty fare awaits at The Croft, one of the city’s favourite British eateries. Sit beside the open kitchen and watch culinary experts craft delicious dishes. There are a whole host of events that take place on a weekly basis to take advantage of.

You can’t go wrong with a happy hour and at The Croft, happy hour runs daily. From Monday to Saturday from 4pm to 7pm and Sundays from 12.30pm to 7pm. Craving a traditional British curry? Curry nights on Mondays from 6pm to 11pm will have you transported back home for just Dhs99.

No British eatery is complete without a Sunday roast – you can enjoy all the trimmings for just Dhs150 per person. Fancy unlimited wings? Enjoy unlimited wings, paired with free-flow wine and beer for just Dhs195 every Wednesday from 5pm to 10pm.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Counter Culture Cafe open daily from 7am to 10pm, The Croft open Mon to Sat 4pm to 11pm and Sunday from 12.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. marriott.com

Images: Supplied