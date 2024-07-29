New parking zones and more…

Abu Dhabi motorists will want to take note of these new traffic rules in effect in the UAE capital.

Beginning today (July 29), new paid parking areas are in effect, with changes applied to existing Mawaqif zones.

The popular Etihad Plaza landmark, as well as Khalifa Commercial District will both see the introduction of paid parking zones in areas SW2, SE45, and SE48.

Where are these areas?

Sector SW2 covers the area between Al Marmouq Street to the west and Al Qalayid Street to the east, and includes 523 parking spots (with 17 designated for people of determination). Sector E48 is at the Etihad headquarters with a total of 694 parking spots, while SE45 is located at Etihad Plaza between Al Mireef Street and Al Ibtisamah Street. This area accommodates 1,283 parked vehicles – with 17 for people of determination.

The changes to the existing Mawaqif zones have been made with the aim of “minimising instances of illegal parking” in the UAE capital, “improving safety and security” and “improving the visual appeal” of the city, as outlined on Abu Dhabi Mobility’s Instagram account.