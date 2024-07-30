For a memorable evening out…

No matter what kind of pub, bar or watering hole you prefer, Abu Dhabi has a neat selection of pub venues for you to hit up. Whether you’re out trying to catch an exciting game, discover the coolest hidden spots in town or kill time before or after a great show that’s come to town, here are a few great picks that we recommend. Last month, we took you on a tour of the best hospitality venues in the capital for sporting events. This time, we take you on a tour of two pub crawl ideas – a hidden one, and one for when it’s showtime.

We’re big believers in proximity when it comes to a pub crawl. First up, we head to Yas Bay for a pub crawl for when it’s show time.

The Showtime Crawl

McCafferty’s

One of Yas Bay’s liveliest venues is known for being a good time, all day, every day, seven days a week, and it’s no surprise it consistently makes it on to our list of top bars in the capital. Whether you’re just getting warmed up with the crew for a great show at the Etihad Arena or celebrating one for the ages at an afterparty, this is the place to be in Abu Dhabi.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay, 9am to 2am daily. Tel: (058) 598 3623. @mccaffertysyas

Bushra

Fill up on mouthwatering Levantine fare at Bushra on Yas Bay, a spot known for its seaside setting, beautiful business lunches, and excellent all-day selections. One third of the Buddha Bar trilogy that also comprises Zeera and Siddharta Lounge, get your eats in before the big show.

Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs99 house. Tel: (0)50 601 1195. @bushra_abudhabi

Lock, Stock and Barrel

Located a few short steps away from the grand Etihad Arena, this homegrown house of leisure time excellence and wild revelling is the perfect partner to a night out at Etihad Arena. You can get involved with daily promotions and themes, the food is always at the classier end of pub grub classics and the vibe, although forever lit, goes double hard for concert nights. The only downside, if you don’t get in early you may have to queue.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, 4pm to 2am Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3am Fri to Sun. @lockstockuae

Central

Central is without a doubt one of the most exciting locations along the Yas Bay waterfront (found right next door to its cousin venue, Lock Stock and Barrell). Why? It’s a triple threat — great American fast food, on site bowling within striking distance of the licensed bar and there’s a collection of modern and retro arcade games — VR stuff, a full size air hockey table and ‘paly and earn’ token trades. A massive hit for the littl’uns and a likely a similar hit to the wallet. Still if you’re going out out.

Central, Yas Bay, Yas Island, 4pm to 12am Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3am Fri to Sun. @central_uae

The Hidden Crawl

What happens at speakeasys, stays at speakeasys. When you’re in the heart of the capital, specifically at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, here are our recommendations:

Hidden Bar

There’s another secret soiree spot to uncover at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, and the hotel’s Hidden Bar offers some inspiring waterfront skyline. It’s a bar that pays homage to the humble gin, with over 200 varieties and more than 10 types of tonic. You’ll also find a cigar menu, refined nibbles and premium wines.

Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, open Thu to Sat noon to 4am, Sun to Wed 6pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Dragon’s Tooth

The Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s broodingly charming speakeasy is off-the-beaten-path. Inspired by the 1920’s Shanghai Jazz revolution that had Chinese nightclubs swinging to a hybrid rhythm, you can enjoy comfy leather seating, an Asian-inspired beverage menu, and the opportunity to stir and shake your own signature cocktail. Hop on over this weekend and see what it’s all about.

Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sat to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0) 2 813 5588. @rosewoodabudhabi

The Hideaway, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Step back in time to the Roaring Twenties and lose yourself to a speakeasy vibe native to The Windy City, when you find your way to The Hideaway, at the Four Seasons Hotel. Get set for one surprise after another, as you enjoy the exclusivity and attention-to-detail this venue has to offer.

Butcher and Still, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @fsabudhabi

Library Bar

If you’re still reading, you’re clearly a fan of hidden bars, which means you shouldn’t miss this one. Located at the Al Bateen’s Abu Dhabi EDITION, Library Bar regualrly ranks among the capital’s top bars, and there’s never a bad time to find out why. They consistently host bar takeovers featuring some big names from around the world, and have an exciting menu waiting to be unravelled.

Library Bar, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, 5pm to midnight Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 1am Fri and Sat. Tel: (02) 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

