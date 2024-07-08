Take note, travellers…

It’s summer, and for many of us, that means travel time. If you’re heading to Dubai International (DXB) this July, you will be one of 3.3 million guests arriving and departing through its terminals.

DXB has stated that 914,000 guests are expected to fly out of DXB from July 6 to 17, 2024. The airport added that the peak of the travel surge is expected over the upcoming weekend from July 12 to 14, 2024 where DXB is expecting to welcome 840,000 passengers.

The busiest of these days will be July 13, with an estimation of 286,000 guests passing through DXB. On average, the airport will handle approximately 274,000 guests daily during this peak period.

DXB has advised all travellers to arrive early at the airport to allow for extra time for check-in, security screening and boarding procedures.

flydubai passengers are requested to arrive at least four hours before departure, and guests on other airlines should arrive at DXB no earlier than three hours before their departure time.

Here are some more tips offered by Dubai International (DXB)

For those flying out, remember to have all your travel documents ready, and make yourself aware of the latest travel regulations of your destination.

Ensure your luggage is below the baggage allowance. As always, spare batteries and power banks need to be packed in your hand luggage. At screening, go prepared and remember to place all metal items in your hand luggage and follow the guidelines for liquid allowances in your carry-on.

*Dubai International expects to receive 91 million passengers this year*

And we know farewells are hard, but during this busy period, only passengers will be allowed inside the terminals, so say those goodbyes at home.

The best way to get to and from the airport? DXB suggests the Dubai Metro to avoid road congestion. If you have plans to pick up a loved one, take note that access to the arrivals area is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only during busy times.

Other ways to save time? Emirates passengers can make use of the airline’s convenient home, early and self-check-in facilities, including city check-in options.

@dxb

Images: Dubai Media Office