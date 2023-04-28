And meet the world’s first robot check-in assistant…

Emirates goes above and beyond when it comes to customer service and with the opening of the new check-in at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), customers have yet another convenient way to travel.

With the new check-in at ICD Brookfield Place in the heart of Dubai’s bustling financial district, customers travelling by Emirates can check in for their flights, drop off their luggage (as early as 24 hours and up to four hours before a flight) and shop for all the essential, thus saving time at the airport.

The facility opened its doors just yesterday on April 27 which means if you have an upcoming flight, you can arrive at the airport stress-free. The space is open from 8am to 10pm daily.

What’s inside?

If you are planning to check-in, expect self-check-in kiosks, desks with Emirates agents or… you can check-in with the help of the world’s first-ever check‑in robot assistant – Sara.

Sara can do a number of things, including matching faces with scanned passports, check you in for your flight and even guide you to the luggage drop-off area.

There is paid valet parking and self-parking available to make the check-in process even easier.

The travel consultants inside the space will be able to help with ticket purchases for future journeys, manage current bookings, purchase upgrades, book your seats and even arrange extra baggage if you need it.

If you have a valid boarding pass, you can gain complimentary access to the world-renowned ICD Brookfield Place and enjoy a little luxury before your flight. You can gain exclusive discounts and offers across a number of restaurants, gyms, and luxury stores – including Josette, 1Rebel, Lulu and the Beanstalk, and Embody Fitness.

Time to head to the airport? You can connect via taxi, Emirates chauffeur service or use the Dubai Metro from Financial Centre Metro Station to Airport Terminal 3 Metro Station.

Adel al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer remarked that the new Emirates City Check-In is a great way for people to avoid the busy period at the airport and minimise queuing. He added that Emirates is looking forward to providing customers ‘with more technology-focused solutions in the future’ – and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Images: Emirates