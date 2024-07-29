Setting records like always…

In a post via X His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE stated that Dubai has set new tourism records in the first half of 2024. This year, Dubai has welcomed over 9.3 million international overnight visitors.

— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 28, 2024

This growth is a nine per cent increase as compared to the same period last year, and is a reflection of the strategic vision for growth in Dubai’s Economic Agenda. The goal for this agenda is for the city to become one of the world’s top three tourism destinations.

In the post, His Highness said, “with a relentless focus on excellence, Dubai continues to create memorable experiences for global travellers and set new standards in the international tourism industry.”

Interesting figures

In the post, there were also some interesting figures regarding the markets – Dubai saw 1.27 million international visitors from the GCC region, and 1.09 million visitors from the MENA region. In the Western world, the city saw 1.89 million Western Europen visitors, and 1.37 million Eastern Europen visitors.

From Asia, Dubai had a total of 1.62 million South Asian visitors, and 896 thousand North-East and South-East Asian visitors. A total of 4o4 thousand visitors came from Africa and 154 thousand from Australasia. 617 thousand visitors were accounted for from the Americas.

D33

By 2033, Dubai aims to double the size of its economy, consolidating the emirate’s position among the top three global cities and the top four global financial centres. D33 includes 100 transformative projects, with economic targets of AED32 trillion dirhams over the next 10 years, doubling our foreign trade to reach AED25.6 trillion and adding 400 cities as key trading partners over the next decade

Images: Getty