Dubai is only just getting started…HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has unveiled the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) for the next 10 years.

The launch of the D33 agenda marked the Dubai Ruler’s 17-year anniversary since his ascension, on January 4.

By 2033, Dubai aims to double the size of its economy, consolidating the emirate’s position among the top three global cities and top four global financial centres.

Currently the top four financial centres in the world, according to Bloomberg, are New York, London, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

الإخوة والأخوات .. جرياً على عادتنا السنوية في الرابع من يناير بإطلاق مشاريع وبرامج تغير واقعنا للأفضل … اعتمدنا اليوم بحمد الله أجندة دبي الاقتصادية للسنوات العشر المقبلة “D33” .. هدفنا مضاعفة حجم اقتصاد دبي خلال العقد القادم وأن نكون ضمن أفضل 3 مدن اقتصادية في العالم. pic.twitter.com/EvXuv9hnaU — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 4, 2023

On Twitter, the Dubai Ruler said that the D33 “includes 100 transformative projects, with economic targets of AED32 trillion dirhams over the next 10 years, doubling our foreign trade to reach AED25.6 trillion and adding 400 cities as key trading partners over the next decade”.

D33 projects

The first package of transformational projects includes doubling the size of Dubai’s foreign trade by adding 400 cities to the map; launching the plan for green and sustainable manufacturing; launching a program to attract the world’s best universities; developing a small and medium enterprises scale-up program; and launching Dubai’s Future Economic Corridors with Africa, Latin America, and South East Asia.

Other key focuses include launching a plan to for 30 companies to become global unicorns in economic sectors; integrating 65,000 Emiratis into the job market; to make Dubai a major innovation hub by allowing testing and commercialization of new technologies called Sandbox Dubai; and empowering a new generation of traders across key sectors with Dubai Traders Project.

UAE 10-year plan

Last November, the Dubai Ruler launched We The UAE 2031: a nation-wide 10-year plan. Economic prosperity, social well-being and development of human capital are the focus of the national plan for the next 10 years.

Dubai’s Urban Master Plan

Sheikh Mohammed also announced the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, of which Phase One is almost complete. Phase Two focuses on plans for increasing the length of beaches, doubling the public parks and recreational areas, developing an environment and sustainability plan, and more.

Another key highlight of Phase Two includes the development of the 20-minute city policy – a city where residents and visitors can reach their destination on foot or by bicycle in just 20 minutes. Other topics discussed included Dubai’s Real Estate strategy, urban farming plan, enhancing urban centres and more.