Sponsored: Restaurant Month is back with set menus from just Dhs125…

Taking place from August 1st to 31st, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai’s Restaurant Month will allow guests to unlock a world of searing culinary heights and decadent delights with nine award-winning restaurants offering curated menu experiences at two different price points.

Signature experiences for Dhs245

In the fine dining category, you’ll find elevated city views and the premium steaks of Prime68. The Dhs245 three-course menu includes starters like French onion soup and truffle gnocchi. The range of mains includes salmon and chicken options, but the star of the show has to be the USDA Prime Black Angus Striploin. Bid farewell to the thrifty feast with a dessert line-up (dinner only).

Ambassadors of refined South Asian cuisine, Rang Mahal are proposing a massive five-course menu. Enjoy a monsoon of Indian flavours from dishes such as dal makhani, vegetable curry, chit chat aur chat and frozen Indian ice-cream for the seductive sweet course.

The song of spice continues at Tong Thai. Here your culinary tour includes such highlights as gai satay for starter, tom yum soup, crispy prawns, phad Thai, and much more. Dinner only.

Cool and casual dining at Dhs125

There’s no dip in quality for the casual dining experiences either. With the likes of gastro pub, Bridgewater Tavern going back-to-back with Lush Burger on a pair of meaty feasts. Bridgewater Tavern’s proposition includes a Big Boy Burger paired with two refreshing brews. Lush Burger’s double meal combo is perfect for mates or dates because it includes two burgers, fries, froyo, and two soft beverages. Available for lunch and dinner.

Enjoy European plate-top glamour at La Farine with their three-course meal deal which includes salads, Norwegian salmon, and Australian beef tenderloin, harissa spiced jumbo prawns and a trip to the dessert counter. Take up this invite over lunch or dinner.

Finally, for your leisure dining pleasure, Kitchen6 gets you access to a comprehensive international buffet across six interactive cooking stations. Available for lunch and dinner, excluding Thursday dinner.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, August 1 to August 31, Sunday to Thursday. For more information about all the participating restaurants, or to book, call (0)4 414 3000, email: jwmmrr@marriott.com or visit marriott.com/restaurant-month

Images: provided