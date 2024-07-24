One season, endless stories…

Picture this – 17 legendary movies in one season. That is the Summer of Classics at Cinema Akil this season, back for another run until September 20.

We love Cinema Akil and we’re positive Cinema Akil loves us because some of the movies on this list will make your heart sing as you move through space and time on celluloid.

The idea of a summer of classics is that when the steady stream of new movies starts to dwindle during this season, we look back in time and rediscover the best classics out there. This roster of carefully curated movies will take you all around the world.

On this list we have cult favourites, beloved classics, obscure gems and underrated titles – this is a tribute to these timeless world masterpieces, some of which will be celebrating landmark anniversaries.

Tickets, along with the calendar of screenings and further information about the movies, are available to purchase on cinemaakil.com. Schedules are subject to change, so make sure to stay up to date online. There is also also a season pass which you can cop to get exclusive access to all the movies in the line-up at Dhs350 per pass.

Find the full list of movies below

The Sixth Sense (1999)

(1999) Ratcatcher (1999)

(1999) Hiroshima, Mon Amour (1959)

(1959) Goodbye, Children (1987)

(1987) The Sleeping Car Murders (1965)

(1965) The Things of Life (1970)

(1970) City of God (2002)

(2002) Oldboy (2003)

(2003) Lion of the Desert (1980)

(1980) The Last Emperor (1987)

(1987) Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (1974)

(1974) Paris, Texas (1984)

(1984) The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser (1974)

(1974) Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Summer of Classics, Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, until Sep 20, @cinemaakil

Images: Supplied