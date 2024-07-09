Just keep swimming, just keep swimming, just keep swimming… swimming… swimming…

If you want to beat the heat in Dubai and keep swimming, there are plenty of pools around Dubai you can head to. But if you want it to be oh-so-Instagrammable, well… there are choices for that, too and it’s a good excuse to treat yourself to a spa treatment, too.

Here are 5 gorgeous indoor pools in Dubai to check out this summer

Bulgari Hotel

This 25-metre indoor pool looks straight out onto the sea, so you can pretend you’re swimming amongst the fish from the safety of the temperature-controlled pool. There’s also a row of relaxing four-poster beds for once you’ve finished your lengths. Spa guests have full use of the facilities, with treatments starting from Dhs900. You can view the spa menu here.

Buglari Resort, The Bulgari Spa, Jumeira Bay Island, Jumeira 2, open daily, 8am to 11pm, spa treatments from 10am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 777 5555. bulgarihotels.com

Four Seasons Jumeirah

Set under a glass dome and surrounded by Romanesque columns, this climate-controlled pool is part of the Four Seasons fitness centre. It is open to hotel guests, spa customers and those with a fitness membership. You can check out the spa menu here.

The Pearl Spa, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 10am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 270 7732. fourseasons.com

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah Burj Al Arab (@jumeirahburjalarab)

This seven-star hotel is home to a stunning outdoor infinity pool which overlooks the whole of Dubai. Besides this, there is also a gorgeous indoor infinity pool which guests of the Talise Spa can enjoy. You will need to book a spa treatment for Dhs950 and above to gain access to it. If you do, you will be treated to gorgeous views of Dubai away from the sun, plus some pretty Instagrammable interiors. You can also use the jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and plunge pool. The price is steep, but possibly one for your Dubai bucket list? View the spa menu here.

Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily, spa facilities 8am to 9pm, treatments from 9am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 301 7365. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

As soon as you step inside the Talise spa, you will teleport back in time and witness Ottoman heritage at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. The serene Thalassotherapy Pool will help you calm your mind and body allowing it to reconnect and get back to the right balance. Pure bliss. What’s more? The ceiling is made to look like a starry night making it feel like you’re swimming under a blanket of stars. If you do plan on floating all your worries away, don’t forget your swimsuit. You can gain access to the pool, whirlpool, sauna, steam room, snow room, adventure showers and heated marble beds for Dhs350. Want a spa treatment? Check out the menu here.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Talise Spa, Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs350 per person, open daily 9am to 9.30pm, Tel: (0)4 453 0456. jumeirah.com

Raffles The Palm Dubai

Chandeliers, columns, pool beds, and temperature-controlled waters – this stunning indoor is open to all, hotel guests and the public. There is a weekday pass for Dhs250 per adult, and a weekend pass for Dhs300 per adult. Bringing little ones? It’s just Dhs100. You will be able to redeem Dhs150 on food and beverages at the pool and Piatti by the Beach . All guests will get access to lockers and changing rooms.

Raffles the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 9am to 7pm, Dhs250 per adult on weekdays and Dhs300 per adult on weekends, Dhs100 per child, Tel: (0)4 248 8888. raffles.com/thepalm-dubai

Images: Socials and supplied