Beat the heat and save a buck…

This summer in Dubai is one that is full of countless deals and we are so grateful for it. One of the best summer deals we’ve spotted of late is that Aquaventure at Atlantis, The Palm is offering a free pass to the famed Dubai waterpark.

When you book a day pass ticket, throughout the summer, until August 31 you will receive the second day at the waterpark for free. That’s right, when you book a day at the world’s largest water park, the second day is entirely free.

The offer is available online or at the door. When you book your ticket the offer will instantly be available, no special cheat codes needed.

The offer is also available on Aquaventure Day Passes as well as Aquaventure and Aquarium Day passes – which means you could check out the waterpark on day one and then hit the aquarium on day two.

Because it’s a little bit hot, and the floor feels like it might actually be lava, you can also get complimentary aqua socks from the guest services kiosk so that your feet will be protected from the egg boiling floor.

About Aquaventure

The world’s largest waterpark is home to over 105 slides, attractions and experiences, which means two days is the ideal amount of time to check out the waterpark. You can also explore the aquarium and meet the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins at Atlas Village.

If you’d prefer to just chill there is also an expansive one-kilometre of private beach front that is exclusive to Aquaventure waterpark guests.

A regular day pass to the waterpark will cost you Dhs245 for one day, get the second day free. If you’re interested in visiting the waterpark and the aquarium, a day pass will cost Dhs285, and you can also avail the second day for free.

Aquaventure, Atlantis The Palm, offer valid until August 31, Dhs245 for waterpark access, Dhs285 for waterpark and aquarium access, second day free. aquaventureworld.com

Images: Supplied