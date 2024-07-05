Take your pick: flight, bus, or by car…

The beautiful country of Oman is all but a stone’s throw away, full of natural beauty and astonishing history waiting to be explored. And if you’re wondering how to get to Oman from the UAE, you’ve come to the right place.

While taking a (hilariously) short flight to our neighbour’s doorstep is always an option, some of us might not be game for the hassle of heading to the airport. Fortunately for us living on this side of the border, there are many ways we can get there.

Not only are some of them easy and pocket-friendly, but they could also be a fun little activity if you’re feeling a bit worse for wear or in need of a quick getaway to refresh yourself. Daycations, staycations and vacations – all are a possibility.

Here are all the ways you can travel to Oman.

By air

If you’re looking for an easy breezy in-and-out of the country, taking a flight might be your best option, mostly because of how short the journey is. A flight to Muscat International Airport from any airport in the UAE will last around 45 minutes to an hour. Flights are available daily from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah at reasonable rates.

If you’re flying from Dubai, Emirates and FlyDubai have round-trip flights starting from Dhs1,560 and Dhs1,194 respectively.

Air Arabia from Sharjah starts at Dhs782 for a roundtrip.

For an even more economical option, Wizz Air is flying from Abu Dhabi for as little as Dhs475.

By road

Buses

You can take a bus to multiple destinations within Oman, including Muscat, Sohar and Salalah. Mwasalat, Oman’s national transportation company has launched a bus route to Abu Dhabi via Al Ain to Oman – effectively resuming bus services between the two countries.

There is also a route between the UAE and Oman by Oman’s national transport company Mwasalat, connecting the two countries between Sharjah and Muscat.

For Dubai, residents can use the bus services through Al Khanjry Transport. Operating daily, this service provides daily services at 7am, 3pm, and 9pm from the office of Al Khanjry Transport in Dubai, at Dhs95 per ticket for one-way.

Bus rides to Oman take approximately six hours and includes rest stops, immigration services and more.

From Muscat to Abu Dhabi, buses will depart from the Azaiba bus station in Muscat at 6.30am and arrive at the Abu Dhabi bus station at 3.40pm. From Abu Dhabi to Muscat, buses will depart Abu Dhabi at 10.45am and arrive at the Azaiba bus station at 8.35pm.

A one-way ticket for the ride will cost you Dhs109.70 or 11.5 Omani Riyals. As for baggage allowance, passengers will be able to bring up to 23kg of big luggage and up to 7kg of hand baggage.

By car

The road network connection from the UAE to Oman is made up of multiple border posts, routes and fantastic highways that will make driving a breeze. The journey takes approximately five hours, and is perfect for a quick road trip getaway. If you love taking long drives, it might be a little more convenient than the bus, considering you can stop and drive according to your convenience.

The most popular border post open to UAE residents for crossing is Hatta – Al Wajajah. This post is closest to Dubai and Sharjah. Al Darah is closest to Ras Al Khaimah, whereas Dibba and Khatmat Milaha are connected via Fujairah. For Abu Dhabi residents, the Mezyad border post is the best option.

Safe travels!

Flight fares are accurate for when this article was published and subject to change.

Images: Getty Images