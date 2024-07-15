Sponsored: A sanctuary for everyone…

You don’t really need any reasons to visit the Banyan Tree on Bluewaters Island, but now there’s three more. This summer, the sprawling property is inviting the entire family to come along and have the best time of their lives.

Stay in the Family Room

Banyan Tree’s Family Rooms feature two connected Bliss Resort View Guestrooms so that the family can stay together while still maintaining privacy. Each room is equipped with an ensuite bathroom, soft linen and thoughtfully curated amenities for both adults and children. The room features a contemporary Asian flair with two balconies and houses up to six people, with up to four adults and up to five children.

Throughout your stay, you can indulge in the Banyan Tree Dubai breakfast with a variety of dishes such as shakshuka, fluffy pancakes with fresh berries, grilled halloumi with pomegranate, and more.

Stay 3, Pay 2

The property is offering the ‘Stay 3, Pay 2’ offer – stay for three nights and pay for two in the Harmony Oceanfront Master Suite or the Harmony 2-Bedroom Oceanfront Presidential Suite. You can also avail a complimentary early check-in and late check-out. Indulge in the Banyan Tree breakfast, explore the diverse dining options and poolside serenity.

Pamper yourself

Book a bespoke 60-minute spa treatment, followed by a refreshing two-course lunch at Alizée restaurant. Also get complimentary access to the tranquil pools and pristine beach. Available from Monday to Thursday for Dhs550 and Friday to Sunday for Dhs650.

Banyan Tree, Bluewaters Island, Tel: (0) 4 556 6666, @banyantreedxb

Images: Supplied