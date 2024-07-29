Swanky sipping: The best jazz lounges in Dubai

Queue air trumpet solo…

The Dubai nightlife scene isn’t just nightclubs and cocktail bars. If you prefer a quieter and more refined night out then you’ll want to check out one of these absolutely fabulous jazz lounges that take the Dubai nightlife scene to a slightly more sophisticated level.

Here are 6 of the best jazz lounges in Dubai.

Blind Tiger

Tucked away in Jumeirah Al Naseem, Blind Tiger is the city’s most recent Jazz Bar to open. Intimate, chic and oozing prohibition vibes, this jazz lounge in Dubai is one all you ska-loving, blues-singing people will want to make your way to. There are a few different performances to check out throughout the week, Fridays and Saturdays however are reserved for live performances.

Blind Tiger, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem, open daily 5pm to 2am. @blindtigerdxb

Flashback

This speakeasy-style bar and lounge is the perfect venue to check out if you’re craving 1920s glamour. Flackback is all about that secretive style that the prohibition era is known for. Along with cocktails served up in teacups and whiskey that goes down a treat, you’ll also find a weekly offering of performances that celebrates the local talent of Dubai.

Flashback, Paramount Hotel, Business bay, open daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 246 6666 paramounthotelsdubai.com

Jass Lounge

If it’s in the name then you know it must be good. Jass Lounge is yet another stunning but cosy venue that welcomes jazz music-loving guests to enjoy all that the jazz world has to offer. Performances take place daily at this beautiful venue, serving up soulful sounds and signature cocktails making Jass Lounge an ideal choice when on the hunt for a jazz lounge in Dubai.

Jass Lounge, Gate 2, DIFC, open daily 6pm till late. Tel: (0)50 912 4242 @jasslounge

Nola

Drawing inspiration from New Orleans in the 1920s, Nola is always a vibe. French and Caribbean routes are woven tightly in the New Orleans flair, expect that same energy the second you enter the jazz lounge. Expect performances throughout the week and some of the best Southern hospitality that Dubai has seen.

Nola, various locations around Dubai. noladubai.com

Q’s Bar and Lounge

The season is back which means Q’s Bar and Loung is reopening the season with a bang. Get ready for the brand new resident artist, Oumina. The Dutch-born singer will be gracing the stage for two months of incredible talent. She has composed music alongside the likes of Rita Ora, Martin Garrix and Black Pink and is bringing her sound to Dubai as of Friday, September 1.

Q’s Bar and Lounge, West Wing, Palazzo Versace, open Wed to Sun 7pm till late. Tel: (0)4 556 8805 @qsbarandlounge_dubai

Sola

This lounge has live music by world-renowned jazz artists and bands four nights a week perfect for jazz lovers in Dubai. It’s blues and jazz night on Thursday, Soul R&B on Friday, and Jazz pop on Saturday. In between sets, you’ll be treated to a live DJ.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, live music Wed to Sat 9pm to 12.30am. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

