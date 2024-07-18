Make a splash at Sofitel Al Hamra Beach this summer

Sponsored: Wallet-friendly staycation rates, a pool day for less than Dhs100, and so much more…

Looking to escape the city for a slower pace of life? Then pack your bags for Ras Al Khaimah’s newest five-star stay, Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort. The new hotel promises golden beaches, Ras Al Khaimah’s largest swimming pool, and wallet-friendly rates that make those memorable family moments all the more affordable.

Unrolling against the picturesque Al Hamra Village on the Ras Al Khaimah coastline, it’s a fusion of Arabian touches and Sofitel’s signature French flair. The hotel features 292 guest rooms, which range in size from the classic king; plus a collection of 47 suites of one- and two-bedrooms, some of which come with their own private pools.

This summer, you can enjoy rates from Dhs799 for two adults and up to two children. You’ll bed down in one of the garden or sea facing rooms, all of which come with all the five-star amenities you’d expect. The rate also includes a delectable buffet breakfast at chic all-day dining destination, East. Head here for all your continental classics, where plates of pastries sit alongside extensive cold cuts and fresh fruits, but you can also request made-to-order eggs like omelets and Benedicts.

For relaxation, guests are invited to take a dip in one of four beachfront swimming pools, all of which gaze out to the waters of the Arabian Gulf. Little ones can make the most of the colourful splash area with water slides, while adults can enjoy the swim-up bar in the lagoon pool. The beachfront is also lined with a collection of loungers, perfect for enjoying the sun with tranquil sea views. If you’re checking-in, you’ll get to benefit from complimentary access to all of them. If you fancy heading down for the day, passes are priced at just Dhs99, fully redeemable.

Back at East, an all-day dining restaurant in hues of smart emerald, that fuses Sofitel’s French roots with a menu of largely Levantine dishes, guests can enjoy a la carte dining through the week, plus a Saturday dinner buffet from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, and a family-style sharing menu on Sunday lunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Guests shouldn’t miss a drink at Veritas, a speakeasy-style drinking den hidden behind a bookshelf, decked out in jewel-hues and presenting an impressive list of signature Negronis.

Then there’s the Sofitel Spa, a tranquil space where Clarins treatments including relaxing or energizing massages done in light, breezy treatment rooms. And as part of their opening deal, there’s a 30 per cent discount on treatments daily from 10am to 3pm.