With the Paris 2024 taking place from July 26 to August 11, this is Team UAE’s next generation, and the athletes going for gold…

The 33rd Summer Olympic Games is here and Team UAE is officially set for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Earlier this month, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) unveiled the full roster of the UAE’s participation, a team comprising 14 athletes competing across five sports: cycling, equestrian, judo, swimming and athletics. Here’s a closer look at the key individuals representing the UAE on this prestigious international stage…

CYCLING

Safia Al Sayegh (pictured) has already etched her name in UAE sports history as the first female Emirati cyclist to qualify for the Olympics. Riding for UAE Team ADQ, Safia’s journey to the Paris Olympic Games is a testament to her dedication and passion for the sport. Balancing her recent graduation in graphic design from the University of Dubai with a rigorous training regimen, Safia is gearing up for the grueling 158km road race in Paris. Her goal extends beyond mere participation; Safia aims to make a lasting impact, showcasing the UAE’s cycling prowess on a global platform.

As a multiple UAE national road cycling champion, Safia is familiar with the thrill of crossing the finish line after arduous races. Her qualification for Paris follows an impressive 2023 season where she made her mark on the World Tour with Team UAE ADQ, performed admirably at the World Championships, and demonstrated her skill at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. With a strong sense of responsibility to inspire future generations of Emirati athletes, Safia Al Sayegh embodies the spirit of determination and excellence as she prepares to compete in her maiden Olympics.

EQUESTRIAN

Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzouqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi form the core of the UAE’s national equestrian team, set to compete in the show jumping competition. These athletes, selected by the technical staff, represent the pinnacle of UAE equestrian talent. This year will be an especially memorable moment for equestrian rider Omar Al Marzouqi. The talented athlete, who won a silver medal in individual showjumping at the Youth Olympics in 2018 when he was only 15 years old, carried the UAE flag during the opening ceremony, marking a proud moment for the nation as the Games kicked off on the picturesque Seine River.

SWIMMING

In swimming, Maha Abdullah Al Shehhi and Yousef Al Matrooshi specialise in the 200m freestyle race and 100-metre freestyle race respectively. They will both compete at the Paris La Defense Arena, aiming to make a mark in the pool for the UAE.

ATHLETICS

A defining moment for Maryam Al Farsi, a dedicated member of the national athletics team, specialising in sprinting. She will compete in the prestigious 100m race at the Stade de France.

JUDO

Finally, the UAE’s judo contingent includes Narmand Bayan (under 66kg), Talal Shvili (under 81kg), Aram Gregorian (under 90 kg), Dhafer Aram (under 100kg), Omar Marouf (over 100kg), and Bashirat Kharoudi (under 52kg in women’s lightweight). These skilled judokas bring a blend of technique and determination to their respective weight categories, poised to challenge for Olympic glory.

