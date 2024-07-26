Gunning for glory…

We’ve waited years for the Olympic Games, and our wishes are about to come true. And the only thing that’s better than watching Olympians give it all for those medals, is watching it all unfold in the company of your sport-loving gang. Here are the best places where you can watch the Paris Olympics in Abu Dhabi.

Anti-Dote

Anti-Dote at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi will begin broadcasting the Olympic Games tonight, with the opening ceremony at 9:30pm. Following the opening ceremony, games will be televised throughout the course of the mega-event.

Anti-Dote, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

C. Mondo

If you’re in or around the ADNEC area, head to Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, where their sports bar, C.Mondo, will be screening the Olympic Games alongside great food and drink for you to enjoy.

C. Mondo, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, noon to 2am daily. Tel: (0)2 409 6514. @centrocapcentre

Cooper’s

Cooper’s, at Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, will have a live broadcast of all the Olympic action on its large screens. With a themed menu paired with beverages that will get you through the nail-biters, as well as a super sharing platter of mixed bar bites, this is a great spot in the capital city for you to catch all the Olympic action. They also have a Happy Hour going from noon to 8pm every day.

Cooper’s, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Park, Abu Dhabi, July 26 to August 11, noon to midnight. Tel: (0)2 657 3325. @coopersabudhabi

McCafferty’s

Some of us want to celebrate any and all evenings out in signature McCafferty’s style, and if that is your goal for the Olympics this summer, you won’t be disappointed. This popular Yas Bay venue is lively to say the least, and all but guarantees a good time. Descend on one of the capital’s leading Irish bars and sit down to catch all the Olympic action this summer, with screens aplenty. On Wednesdays, you can also ditch your mid-week blues with unlimited wings for two hours and two beverages at Dhs89, from 6pm to 10pm.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)58 598 3623, @mccaffertysyas

In between games…

La Petite Maison

Whether you’re trying to get a bite in before or after the games, there really isn’t ever a bad time for dessert or a refreshing beverage. La Petite Maison understands, and you can taste these winning dishes at their The Galleria Al Maryah Island location in the capital. Whether it’s the exclusive “The Olympiade” cocktail or the cheesecake you’re after, they’re both available from July 26 to August 11.

La Petite Maison, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, July 26 to August 11. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi

