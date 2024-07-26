Making its exclusive debut in the Middle East…

A little into the summer, Dubai Opera announced 10 amazing shows gracing its stage in the upcoming months. And the performing arts centre has just dropped a huge announcement that the golden classic Singin’ in the Rain is heading to Dubai for the very first time.

Audience members will get to relive the charm of Hollywood’s golden age with this spectacular stage adaptation of the iconic MGM film, set during the transition from silent films to talkies.

We will get to sing along to timeless and memorable classics such as Good Morning, Make ’em Laugh, Moses Supposes and of course, the legendary, Singin’ in the Rain.

And for those of you wondering, yes – we will even get to experience the live rain showers on stage every night for a truly immersive experience. Well, for the people sitting in the front few rows at least…

The production is directed by Jonathan Church with high-energy choreography by Andrew Wright and a set design by Simon Higlett.

The show will run from Saturday, November 30 to Saturday, December 14, 2024 on all days except Monday.

Ticket details: Tickets can already be purchased on the Dubai Opera website for a starting price of Dhs350. In case you want to be in the splash zone, tickets will cost Dhs750 per seat.

What else is on at Dubai Opera?

While we wait for the confirmed announcement, we have plenty of other shows already confirmed to hit the Dubai Opera stage.

The curtains will rise on the new season in September with Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Aida which already graced the Dubai Opera stage back in 2021.

The most romantic ballet in the world, Giselle will also pirouette its way on stage in September, followed by a performance by Gustavo Santaolalla, a musician who scored several tracks such as the Naughty Dog’s Last Of Us, Babel and Brokeback Mountain.

And for fans of Shakespeare’s masterpiece, Romeo & Juliet, a reimagined tale of the tragic love story comes to life in October. And pop fans, if you didn’t already know, English singer and songwriter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be heading to Dubai in October where you can sing along to smash hits such as Murder on the Dancefloor, Get Over You, Groovejet and many more.

Tickets can be booked on dubaiopera.com

Images: JCT Production, Getty Images and supplied