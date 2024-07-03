“Art can live forever, art can be a witness”– Abu Malek Al Shami…

War and cycles of oppression are not new chapters in the story of humanity, but with many of us personally and emotionally connected to the most recent phase of violence in the region, these old scourges currently cut stark shadows across our community.

When you look at zones of conflict, particularly those that involve resistance to an unbalanced, oppressive force – you’ll find acts of defiance, demonstrating the inextinguishable human spirit; glimmers of hope splashed against bullet-pocked walls. And whilst resistance can take many forms, one of the most ancient, nuanced and instantly captivating – is that of protest art.

This is the subject of a new short film created by UAE-based documentary-makers Toy Green Films. The Art of War follows street artists from Palestine, Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the US – who are weaponising their creativity – to call for peace, document struggles and shout for those without a voice.

The war of art

Although art may not actually have the power to stop war, a fact acknowledged in the film by Syrian artist Abu Malek Al Shami, “it cannot change a map, it cannot change the outcome of a battle” he says “but it surely has an impact”.

When ruminating on what type of impact, we’re given a fascinating spectrum of interpretation. It unites people; it’s a common language; it gives individuals agency; it has the power to change things internally for the creators and the spectator; it enables people to see things from a different perspective; and it can inspire the world to make a change.

The film is completely free to watch on YouTube (below), and will quite probably be one of the most powerful 15 minutes of video you’ll see this year.

Phil Griffiths, Director of The Art of War and Founder of Toy Green Films, said: “With Palestinian, Jewish, Syrian and Lebanese members of the Toy Green family, all having loved ones affected by the current carnage, the messages of peace and unity spread by the artists featured in The Art of War feel more relevant than ever.”

“The idea of sharing this film now, is a poignant reminder that where you are from and what religion you follow is not the real problem.”

Featured artists

Taqi Spateen

A Palestinian artist, famed for his West Bank wall murals. His globally-exhibited resumé includes fine art landscapes and politically charged, large-scale frescos.

Valerii Kolor

A Ukrainian street artist whose work frequently trades in powerful colour palettes and surreal imagery. His most recent pieces have been concerned with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where Kolor uses his art to unite people, and call for change.

Abu Malek Al Shami

The Syrian graffiti artist with a global audience. His work documents the struggles of the Syrian people, and the plight of refugees, women and children caught up in war, alongside symbols of hope and resilience.

Ali Khalifa

A Baghdad-born artist and member of ‘The Butterfly Effect’, a group that uses beautiful murals to cover up some of the more war-ravaged areas of the community.

Roula Abdo

An inspiring figure of the Lebanese political street art scene, this Beirut-based creative deals with themes related to identity, community, and resistance. Her most famous piece – a mural entitled ‘We Shall Pass’ – was daubed on the concrete barriers surrounding the Beiruti parliament buildings, and became a powerful symbol of popular dissent.

Todd Goodman

A Los Angeles-based revolutionary, armed with stencils and spray paint, Goodman uses his art to highlight perceived challenges to justice and peace, as well as shining a focal spotlight on the corrosivity of corruption.

