The best beach club deals in Dubai this summer
Sweet summer savings…
There’s nothing quite like a summer deal – you save some bucks and it gives you an excuse to treat yourself in this dreadful weather so you feel better. While many beach clubs close their doors for the summer season, there’s quite a few that don’t and they’re the place to be for your beach day fix. These offers will make it all better.
The 305
The Miami Retreat at The 305 is the perfect way to spend your summer day. Included in this offer is a sun bed with pool and beach access at The 305, two dishes and two cocktails and then a choice of mani-pedi and blow-dry or a 60-minute massage. This is just what you need to glow up for the summer while also enjoying the sea and the sand. Priced at Dhs550 per person Monday through Friday and Dhs600 per person on Saturday and Sunday.
The 305, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, starts at Dhs550, Tel: (0) 4 423 8322, @305dubai
Maison de la Plage
Maison de la Plage’s new night swim offer is the moonlight dip of your dreams. Think luxurious sunbeds by the pool for Dhs250 with Dhs100 redeemable on the à la carte menu in the restaurant or for drinks by the pool. Available from till September 15, until 11pm.
Maison de la Plage, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, until Sep 15, 11pm, Dhs250, Tel: (0) 4 452 3344, @maisondelaplage_
Terra Solis
The iconic desert oasis Terra Solis is now offering guests the opportunity to head down to the venue every Saturday to make the most of their pool during the summer with incredible night swims. Starting Saturday, June 8 – you can make the most of the party hotspot with nightly swims that are accompanied by weekly resident DJs, live entertainment and more. The evening prices start from Dhs150 and are all fully redeemable.
Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road, Dubailand, every Sat from June 8 to July 13, from Dhs150, Tel: (0) 4 459 8300, @terrasolisdubai
Covebeach
The all new COVEBEACH can now be found at La Vie residences. This summer, guests can take a dip in the first of two COVEBEACH pools – the Moët pool – which is family-friendly. It’s surrounded by an array of loungers, cabanas and beds, perfect for keeping cool between dips in the pool, and grazing on the internationally-inspired poolside menu. Rates are fully redeemable for the summer, priced at Dhs200 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and Dhs300 on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
COVEBEACH, La Vie, JBR, pool daily 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 11.30pm Mon to Thurs and 12pm to 12am Fri to Sun, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai
SAL
SAL at the Burj Al Arab is offering exciting Summer Nights at SAL – the perfect opportunity for you to step out under the stars, fully appreciate the forgiving nature of the evening air and enjoy stunning sea views. Take a dip in their majestic infinity pool every Friday and Saturday, from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. This is the epitome of barefoot luxury, with live entertainment, shisha and a menu of award-winning Southern Mediterranean dishes with extensive beverages. Single sunbed bookings start at Dhs250 per person. The sunbed package, featuring mini tapas and signature beverages, is available for Dhs500 per person. For groups of six, guests can indulge in a royal cabana experience priced at Dhs2,000 or choose the panoramic cabana with uninterrupted sea views at Dhs3,500.
Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, Fri and Sat, 8.30pm to 11.30pm, from Dhs250, Tel: (04) 301 7600, jumeirah.com
Images: Supplied