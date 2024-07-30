The best beach club deals in Dubai this summer

Sweet summer savings…

There’s nothing quite like a summer deal – you save some bucks and it gives you an excuse to treat yourself in this dreadful weather so you feel better. While many beach clubs close their doors for the summer season, there’s quite a few that don’t and they’re the place to be for your beach day fix. These offers will make it all better.

The 305

The Miami Retreat at The 305 is the perfect way to spend your summer day. Included in this offer is a sun bed with pool and beach access at The 305, two dishes and two cocktails and then a choice of mani-pedi and blow-dry or a 60-minute massage. This is just what you need to glow up for the summer while also enjoying the sea and the sand. Priced at Dhs550 per person Monday through Friday and Dhs600 per person on Saturday and Sunday.

The 305, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, starts at Dhs550, Tel: (0) 4 423 8322, @305dubai

Maison de la Plage

Maison de la Plage’s new night swim offer is the moonlight dip of your dreams. Think luxurious sunbeds by the pool for Dhs250 with Dhs100 redeemable on the à la carte menu in the restaurant or for drinks by the pool. Available from till September 15, until 11pm.

Maison de la Plage, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, until Sep 15, 11pm, Dhs250, Tel: (0) 4 452 3344, @maisondelaplage_

Terra Solis

The iconic desert oasis Terra Solis is now offering guests the opportunity to head down to the venue every Saturday to make the most of their pool during the summer with incredible night swims. Starting Saturday, June 8 – you can make the most of the party hotspot with nightly swims that are accompanied by weekly resident DJs, live entertainment and more. The evening prices start from Dhs150 and are all fully redeemable.