Staycation season is here…

The Northern Emirates are severely underrated in terms of their stunning stays – not only perched by picturesque coastal locations with sweeping views, but also marked with quiet serenity being in less populated parts of the country. These are the real escapes, not too far away abut removed enough to be laid back, peaceful and rejuvenating. This summer, if you’re looking to stay-cay somewhere, try out these staycation deals.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

This luxury beachfront resort is 45 minutes away from Dubai and offers great options for families looking for a break from city skylines. You can enjoy the white sand beach, pools, the award-winning spa, and leisure activities. The Half-Board Dine Around offer includes a daily breakfast plus unlimited access to the kids and teens’ club. For couples, opt for a stay in Club InterContinental for a taste of luxury with access to the private lounge with an adults-only pool and jacuzzi and culinary offerings throughout the day.

Rates from Dhs1,134. @intercontinentalrasalkhaimah