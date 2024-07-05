The best summer staycation deals in Ras Al Khaimah and beyond 2024
Staycation season is here…
The Northern Emirates are severely underrated in terms of their stunning stays – not only perched by picturesque coastal locations with sweeping views, but also marked with quiet serenity being in less populated parts of the country. These are the real escapes, not too far away abut removed enough to be laid back, peaceful and rejuvenating. This summer, if you’re looking to stay-cay somewhere, try out these staycation deals.
InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa
View this post on Instagram
This luxury beachfront resort is 45 minutes away from Dubai and offers great options for families looking for a break from city skylines. You can enjoy the white sand beach, pools, the award-winning spa, and leisure activities. The Half-Board Dine Around offer includes a daily breakfast plus unlimited access to the kids and teens’ club. For couples, opt for a stay in Club InterContinental for a taste of luxury with access to the private lounge with an adults-only pool and jacuzzi and culinary offerings throughout the day.
Rates from Dhs1,134. @intercontinentalrasalkhaimah
Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain
View this post on Instagram
Seeking serenity? Pack your bags and make a beeline to Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain. This all- inclusive staycation deal includes complimentary food and drinks all day. You can relax on the resort’s private beach or chill poolside with fun activities.
Rates from Dhs328. @vidahotels
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
View this post on Instagram
For a touch of the wild side, families heading to this desert sanctuary will enjoy a luxury stay with breakfast and a family dinner (two adults and two children) at Kaheela. Children under six stay and dine for free. The best part of the staycation is the Al Wadi Experience, which includes wildlife feeding, camel rides, stargazing and more.
Rates from Dhs1,021. @ritzcarltonalwadidesert
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach
View this post on Instagram
A private oasis awaits families checking in to this beachfront luxury resort over the summer. There’s daily breakfast for two at Shore House Restaurant, plus complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner with soft drinks and ice cream for children under 12. You will get Dhs200 credit per night to use, and children will have access to Ritz Kids at The Ritz- Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. Complimentary shuttle service is also available.
Rates from Dhs1,741. @ritzcarltonalhamrabeach