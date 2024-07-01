We’ll see you there for Prosecco and rosé…

Looking for a wallet-friendly pool day with your besties? BCH:CLB at W Dubai – The Palm has just launched a brand new summer ladies’ day in Dubai – and it offers 10 hours of unlimited drinks.

Ladies buckle up

Throughout July you will be able to enjoy the fantastic and very much Instagram-worthy pool club’s deal every Friday.

From Friday, July 5 to July 26, ladies are invited to enjoy free-flow white wine, rose, and Prosecco along with a Mediterranean food platter for Dhs355. The ladies’ day runs from 12pm to 10pm, which means you can get up to 10 hours of free flow drinks.

The ladies’ day is in collaboration with Candypants ,which means you can expect incredible entertainment and fantastic DJs on the deck throughout the day.

Prices drop as the temperature goes up

Not only can you enjoy the fantastic ladies’ day, but you can also use the summer months to take advantage of their price drops throughout the summer months.

In July, the weekday packages start from Dhs75, where you can get a single beach bed for one person – and it’s fully redeemable. A double bed for two people will cost Dhs200 and cabanas will cost Dhs800, also fully redeemable. Friday to Sunday is priced at Dhs100 for a single bed, Dhs350 for a double bed, and Dhs1,500 for a cabana – all fully redeemable.

Beach clubs saying goodbye for now

Unfortunately, there is a long list of beach clubs that we are saying goodbye to for now in Dubai. So make the most of the ones that are open.

Among the beach clubs that are closing includes: Drift Beach, White Beach, Summersalt, Nikki Beach and more. For a full list of beach clubs closing in Dubai and when to expect them to open again, click here.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs355 for laides, every Friday in July, inclusive of a food platter and free flow drinks. 12pm to 10pm. @bchclbdxb

Images: Supplied