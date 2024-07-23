I see justice for us non-boozy babes and brothers…

Tonique Collective is a space like no other. The hybrid concept store holds the distinction of being the UAE’s first dedicated retail outlet for non-alcoholic beverages, deep diving into the unexpectedly vast world of on-alcoholic drinks.

This is a one-stop shop for all your non-alcoholic beverage needs, with the best finds, lifestyle events, a pop-up bar lab, workshops, masterclasses and more. This is a complete, collective space and you can explore it in any way you want.

Here, whether you’re permanently off the booze or trying new things, venturing into a world unknown, you can get a taste of some of the finest products on the market. Although retail, the space is also experiential and you’ll be able to dip your toes in before you make up your mind.

The shop has been in Alserkal Avenue, home of all things artsy and cool, for a few weeks only now, prior to which the brand had an ice factory, and initially thought to just bring experiences surrounding the art of ice.

Now, they have a roster of activities and fun happenings, collaborations for luxury events across the B2B and B2C format, and of course, the retail side of it – a chance for you to take a slice of it all home.

On the workshop front, you can take classes in a variety of disciplines, from ice craving to cocktail making and joint ventures between similar names passionate about connecting food and drinks and people with culture, memory and learning.

On the retail front, you can find everything you might ever need to build the perfect non-alcoholic bar and cocktail collection, from mixers, tonics and sodas, to glassware, bar carts and books, prints and beyond.

The world knows how passionate I am about the cause of good, thoughtful ‘mocktails’, crafted with love and care and a desire to actually create something that tastes good and not like an afterthought. Spots like Tonique Collective will help to create an environment where this can be done without the next drunk person asking you how you manage to have fun without being inebriated.

I can, Brian, and if you can’t, we have some issues here.

Tonique Collective, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Thurs, 10am to 6pm, Fri, 10pm to 12am, Sat, 12pm to 6am, Tel: (0) 55 633 6579, @toniquecollective

Images: Socials