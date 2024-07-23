Move over Mykonos and Marbella – Bodrum is the new European party paradise, and it’s the place to be this summer…

Along the sandy shores of the south-western side of Turkey, tucked into the Aegean coast the alluring resort town of Bodrum sits pretty on the shorefront.

Over the last few years, Bodrum has become a booming place to see and be seen. And this season, there’s plenty of newness to look forward to.

Here is your ultimate travel guide to Bodrum.

STANDOUT STAYS

Yalikavak Marina Hotel By Social Living

Now welcoming guests for its second season is the jewel in the crown of the Yalikavak Marina, this picturesque property is part of the Social Living Collection of hotels from Dubai-born Sunset Hospitality.

With breathtaking alfresco features that frame Yalikavak’s iconic flame-hued sunsets, the hotel is a collection of guest rooms, which includes some of Bodrum’s most sumptuous suites.

A 25-metre pool is a sensational spot for tan-topping and socialising, while the high-energy dining options located in the nearby marina include outposts of global hotspots, Nusr-Et, Novikov, and Zuma.

Rates from Dhs1,808 per night. @yalikavakmarinahotel

MAXX Royal Bodrum

One of Bodrum’s most hotly anticipated new stays is now inviting guests to enjoy its dazzling slice of Turkish Riviera revie. An elevated resort experience on the north shores, it features an impressive collection of all-suites and villas, built into the pretty cliffside in modern-looking buildings.

Guests can dine at a string of six starry restaurants including Dubai-born The Maine (more on that later), plus Spago by Wolfgang Puck and Caviar Kaspia. A 4,500sqm well-being centre goes far beyond the spa basics, delivering a medi-spa experience across 20 treatment rooms, a Turkish bath, hydro and relaxation spaces.

Rates from Dhs4,960 per night. @maxxroyalbodrum

Bobo By The Stay

Bobo by The Stay is perched high above the sparkling waters of the coast, offering exclusive access to Cannet Bay.

This adults-only resort offers breathtaking views of the surrounding coastline and is set to be home to countless nightlife experiences with international DJs.

Naturally, the resort is also home to incredible restaurant experiences and a spa, as well as a private guest-only beach club, Bobo Beach, where sun loungers are sprawled along the secluded coast.

Rates from Dhs2,993 per night. @bobobythestay

PLAY HERE

Lucca Beach

If you’re making your way through the beach club scene in Bodrum, then you have to make a pit stop at Lucca Beach, conveniently located in the Mandarin Oriental. Positioning itself as the place to see and be seen in Turkey since the early 2000s.

The Bodrum Beach Club hit the ground running in 2022 as one of the busiest clubs on the scene. Ideal for sun-kissed days and exclusivity, the beach club might not be a wild night out, but you can guarantee an incredible afternoon in the sun.

@luccabeachbodrum

Scorpios Bodrum

The Mykonian-born beach club has entered a new era in Bodrum, opening a hotel-restaurant-beach-club-wellness space on a breathtaking peninsula on the Bodrum coast.

The property houses two restaurants, a clubhouse, and several brand firsts – including the brand’s first foray into accommodation. The 12 private suites, each with a private pool and lounge, are earthy and natural in design.

There’s also a unique-to-Bodrum ‘Ritual Space’, featuring mindful movement classes, ice plunges and sound healing. And of course, with the brand DNA rooted in beach clubs, you’ll find a Scorpios Beach Club here, where guests can drink in Aegean Sea views and soulful DJ sets from their sun lounger or plush cabana.

@scorpios.bodrum

EAT HERE

The Maine

Homegrown marvel The Maine has officially opened its doors in Bodrum. The restaurant invites guests to enjoy its award-winning fusion of classic grill fare, fantastic cocktails, and impressive live entertainment at a 150-seater dining space in the new Maxx Royal resort.

Featuring similar dark, rustic interiors to its sister pop-up in Ibiza, it offers both indoor and alfresco seating. Lit almost entirely by candlelight, it’s set to be a sleek and sophisticated spot for both romantic dinners a deux and lively get-togethers with friends.

@themainebodrum

Kitchen at The Bodrum EDITION

Although not new, Kitchen is a restaurant worth adding to your Bodrum itinerary thanks to its heavy focus on local ingredients, that earned the restaurant a Michelin Star when the guide added Bodrum to its ever-expanding map last year.

Helmed by chef Osman Sezener, zero waste cocktails are shaken up using local ingredients, and the resort’s gardens produce many of the herbs that give final touches to the menu.

@thebodrumedition

GETTING HERE

flydubai offers daily return flights to Bodrum until September 8, with return fares from Dhs2,400.

flydubai.com

Images: Getty and supplied