The Euros, quite probably the biggest and most fiercely fought tournament in national team football after the World Cup, has now entered the knock-out stages. If you lose, that’s it, you’re on a flight back home for back slaps, sheepish grins and talk of “next time eh?”

Poland, Scotland, Albania, Serbia, Croatia, Ukraine, Czechia, Hungry, Italy, Denmark, Slovakia and Georgia have already been eliminated – but who’ll be joining them next as we move into the quarter-finals? Spain and Germany look strong but not invincible; Switzerland have already claimed some big scalps on their cup journey; France and Belgium have been less than convincing in the group stage; Portugal, Slovenia, Romania, Netherlands, Austria and Türkiye all have a lot of ground to cover before they silence the critics; and then there’s England. It really could be anyone.

If you’re looking for somewhere to watch the matches, check out our guide to the city’s best Fanzones and spectating deals. But these are the all-important timings for the upcoming matches.

Round of 16

Monday July 1, 2024

France vs Belgium – UAE time 8pm

Portugal vs Slovenia – UAE time 11pm

Tuesday July 2, 2024

Romania vs Netherlands – UAE time 8pm

Austria vs Türkiye – UAE time 11pm

Quarter Finals

Friday July 5, 2024

Spain vs Germany – UAE time 8pm

Portugal/Slovenia vs France/Belgium – UAE time 11pm

Saturday July 6, 2024

England vs Switzerland – UAE time 8pm

Romania/Netherlands vs Austria/Türkiye – UAE time 11pm

Semi Finals

Tuesday July 9, 2024

SEMI FINAL 1: Spain/Germany vs Portugal/Slovenia/France/Belgium – UAE time 11pm

Wednesday July 10, 2024

SEMI FINAL 2: Romania/Netherlands/Austria/Türkiye vs England/Switzerland – UAE time 11pm

Final

Sunday July 14

Winner of Semi Final 1 vs Winner of Semi Final 2 – UAE time 11pm

Images: Provided