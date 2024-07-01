UAE timings: all the fixtures for the knock out stages of the Euros
From the semi-finals onwards, all matches kick-off at 11pm…
The Euros, quite probably the biggest and most fiercely fought tournament in national team football after the World Cup, has now entered the knock-out stages. If you lose, that’s it, you’re on a flight back home for back slaps, sheepish grins and talk of “next time eh?”
Poland, Scotland, Albania, Serbia, Croatia, Ukraine, Czechia, Hungry, Italy, Denmark, Slovakia and Georgia have already been eliminated – but who’ll be joining them next as we move into the quarter-finals? Spain and Germany look strong but not invincible; Switzerland have already claimed some big scalps on their cup journey; France and Belgium have been less than convincing in the group stage; Portugal, Slovenia, Romania, Netherlands, Austria and Türkiye all have a lot of ground to cover before they silence the critics; and then there’s England. It really could be anyone.
If you’re looking for somewhere to watch the matches, check out our guide to the city’s best Fanzones and spectating deals. But these are the all-important timings for the upcoming matches.
Round of 16
Monday July 1, 2024
France vs Belgium – UAE time 8pm
Portugal vs Slovenia – UAE time 11pm
Tuesday July 2, 2024
Romania vs Netherlands – UAE time 8pm
Austria vs Türkiye – UAE time 11pm
Quarter Finals
Friday July 5, 2024
Spain vs Germany – UAE time 8pm
Portugal/Slovenia vs France/Belgium – UAE time 11pm
Saturday July 6, 2024
England vs Switzerland – UAE time 8pm
Romania/Netherlands vs Austria/Türkiye – UAE time 11pm
Semi Finals
Tuesday July 9, 2024
SEMI FINAL 1: Spain/Germany vs Portugal/Slovenia/France/Belgium – UAE time 11pm
Wednesday July 10, 2024
SEMI FINAL 2: Romania/Netherlands/Austria/Türkiye vs England/Switzerland – UAE time 11pm
Final
Sunday July 14
Winner of Semi Final 1 vs Winner of Semi Final 2 – UAE time 11pm
