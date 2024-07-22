8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week: July 22 to 25

Have a great week…

Looking for some cool things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty to do from checking out a ladies’ night to celebrating National Pisco Day, lunches and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, July 22

Head to DIFC and celebrate Alaya’s second anniversary

Founded by Chef Izu Ani and Evgeny Kuzin, Alaya celebrates the cuisine of the Middle East with Mediterranean influences. And it is celebrating its second anniversary for a whole week from July 22. Expect dishes paying homage to fresh herbs, spices, roasted prime meat, and a fresh selection of seafood that the East and the West bring together. Guests who join during the week will receive a complimentary dessert after lunch or dinner.

Alaya, Gate Village 4, DIFC, Dubai, July 22 to 28, Tel: (0)4 570 6289, alaya-dubai.com

Pause and reflect at TODA

Start your week off on a calming note with a full moon meditation session at the Theatre of Digital Art. Full moon meditation is an ancient practice that reflects the cycles of growth and rest. The full moon signifies a moment to pause and reflect before a fresh new start. Expect a guided meditation, breathwork, sound healing and stunning visualizations all around you. Tickets for the one-hour session can be booked here and start from Dhs265. Bring your mat and a plaid or hoodie and socks as your body temperature may drop during the experience.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, July 22, 8pm, from Dhs250, Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Tuesday, July 23

Tuck into a pocket-friendly lunch with Black Sheep Coffee

Take a break from the desk and head to Black Sheep Coffee to try out its new business lunch. The best news? It won’t put a huge dent in your bank account as meals range from just Dhs42 to Dhs51. You can pick from several combos such as a salad or sandwich, a bag of chips paired with an iced latte or an iced filter brew. All of Black Sheep Coffee’s sandwiches and salads will be available including the tuna twist, brisket blaze, Mexi chicken salad, truffle green and more. The deal is available from Monday to Friday and the best news? They also deliver.

Black Sheep Coffee, all locations across the UAE, @blacksheepcoffee.uae Say cheers at Toro Toro A carefully curated set menu from South America awaits at Toro Toro with a complimentary carafe of grape per person. On the menu, there are starters, followed by your choice of mains, including Chilean Sea Bass, Argentinian beef rib eye steak, or barley risotto. For dessert? Pick from tres leches, passion fruit cheesecake or a refreshing frutas. Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, daily until Aug 31, 7pm to 1am, from Dhs250, Tel: (0)4 317 6000 @torotorodubai

Wednesday, July 24

Enjoy Italian for lunch at Loona

Downtown’s beloved Italian gem Loona has launched a Neighbourhood Lunch for Dhs120 available on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm. Crafted by Loona’s internationally renowned chefs Artem Losev and Vitaly Istomin, tuck into a selection of starters, main courses, and desserts. There’s chicken broth with tortellini, beef tartare with parmesan espuma and homemade flatbread, and bruschetta with tomatoes and avocado, whilst mains will see you tucking into tagliolini with truffle, lamb patty with mashed potatoes and much more. Have space for dessert? Add Dhs20 and get the signature Loona cookie, chocolate fudge or lemon sorbet.

Loona, Vida Residences Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs120 (add Dhs20 for dessert), Tel: (0)4 575 4298 / (0)58 850 2200, loona.ae

Head to Qwerty with the gals

Looking for a ladies’ night with drinks for zero dirhams? Assemble your squad and head to Qwerty on Wednesdays, where ladies get four complimentary drinks. Feeling hungry? There are bites available from the menu.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Media City, 7pm, every Wed. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

Thursday, July 25

Teleport to Spain at La Niña

Modern Iberian and Latino fine dining restaurant, La Niña at ICD Brookfield is hosting an exclusive flamenco performance by Ale Romero on July 25. On the night, Romero will perform twice (7.30pm and 10.30pm) and will bring the essence of Flamenco to life. The event will mark the first of the latest instalment in La Niña’s popular “Tales of Flamenco” series – so there’s more to come. To complement your night, tuck into some of La Niña’s signature dishes.

La Niña, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai, July 25, two seatings 7.30pm and 10.30pm, Tel: (0)50 889 8336, @laninadubai



Celebrate National Pisco Day at Atlantis The Royal

La Mar by acclaimed Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio is celebrating National Pisco Day from Thursday, July 25 to 27 with an exclusive menu. Guests will savour two iconic Pisco Sours for Dhs120 which you can pair with dishes from the food menu with dishes starting from Dha65. There’s Hokkaido scallops, Peruvian corn, grilled veal heart with Peruvian sauces, succulent grilled lamb rack and more. Want a sweet treat to end your night? There’s a traditional Peruvian dessert, Suspiro, a homemade dulce de leche and port merengue.

La Mar, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, July 25 to 27, 6pm onwards, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @lamardubai

