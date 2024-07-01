Sponsored: Get the celebrations going early with special rates on brunches and gala dinners, and 40 per cent off stays…

The festive season can get expensive, and we’re always on the look out for ways to make it more wallet-friendly. So why not get organised and book your seasonal celebrations now? JA The Resort is spreading some festive cheer in July with early bird offers from July 1 to 14.

The experiential resort is always a popular spot for Christmas and New Year, thanks to its family-friendly atmosphere and array of festive events. And best of all, there’s special rates when you book right now.

December 25: Christmas Day Brunch at Palmito Garden

Celebrate Christmas Day in the great outdoors at Palmito Garden, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland for December 25. There’s seasonal favourites and international dishes from around the world served up at live cooking stations, paired with themed entertainment and plenty for the little ones – including a visit from Santa Claus.

Palmito Garden, JA The Resort, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs400 soft, Dhs500 house.

December 31: Sparkle & Gold New Year’s Eve Gala

Ring in 2025 with a glamorous evening under the stars at Palmito Garden. Don your best partywear for the ‘Sparkle and Gold’ themed gala dinner, which comes with unlimited drinks from 7pm to 2am, live entertainment, a DJ that’ll have you dancing the night away, and a sensational fireworks display as the clock strikes 12. It’s Dhs1,600, including house drinks.

Palmito Garden, JA The Resort, 7pm to 2am, Dec 31, Dhs1,600.

December 15 to January 15: Discounted room rates

Looking for a festive staycay that the whole family will love? Look no further than JA The Resort. There’s three hotels to choose from, plus a wealth of restaurants and activities to enjoy while you’re there. And when you stay between December 15 and January 15, you can take up to 40 per cent off room rates.

How to book

For dining reservations, email restaurant.reservation@jaresorts.com or call (0)4 814 5604 or (0)4 814 5603. View the full offers on jaresortshotels.com/festive-season-offers

For room bookings, use the promo code JAFESTIVE when booking on jaresorts.com.