What’s in a name?

A new platform has been launched under the supervision of Dubai Municipality which will enable the public to propose names for new roads and streets in Dubai.

Now before we get excited and think we can name a road after ourselves or a loved one, there are a few things to consider. (*slowly hits backspace on form…)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by بلدية دبي (@dubaimunicipality)

The name you suggest will have to be an ode to Dubai, so the names will have to highlight Dubai’s identity showcasing its history, heritage, values, and cultural, civilizational, and social richness.

The idea was brought forward and will be looked after by the Dubai Road Naming Committee and is part of efforts to promote community participation.

What’s in a name?

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet” is one of the most popular lines in William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet, which seems to suggest that the naming of things is irrelevant.

But… it is very important to Dubai, and so if you do have a name proposal, it has to follow certain classifications.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the classifications include ‘names linked to Arabic and Islamic design and architecture, along with names associated to art, culture and Arabic poetic prosody.’

You can also suggest names with an ode to local plants, trees, flowers, marine, and wild plants, along with the names of wild and marine birds and even those related to environmental sustainability, ships, marine tools, fishing, winds, and rain. It can also include names of ‘squares, forts, ancient castles, archaeological sites, local and ancient jewellery, and horse and Arabian camel names and descriptions.’

Do you have a good suggestion? You will be able to make your name proposal to roadsnaming.ae

The committee has just completed naming roads in Al-Khawaneej and has included names inspired by local trees, plants, and flowers, such as Ghaf Street, Sidr, Reehan, Faghi, Samer, and Shareesh.

@dubaimunicipality

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)