Looking for things to do this weekend?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like a free wellness morning, fun evening brunch, fully-redeemable pool day, family days out, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, August 2

Satisfy your sweet tooth

Best known for their fluffy, sweet-filled doughnuts, Bread Ahead has recently opened its second branch in Dubai. Head to the newly-opened DIFC café for a taste of their fresh sandwiches, famous sourdough pizza, signature pastries, and array of doughnuts–from chocolate to blackcurrant cheesecake.

Bread Ahead, Gate Avenue, DIFC, daily from 8am to 10pm. @breadaheaduae

Get a pint for Dhs19

If you’re looking to make plans with some friends this Friday, look no further… Taking place at Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen at Souk Madinat, you can enjoy a day full of beers priced at Dhs19 all day long, in celebration of International Beer Day. You can pick from pints and lagers, including the Mezzanine Lager and even ciders.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat, offer valid on August 2 only, Dhs19 for all beers for the entire day. Tel: (0)58 599 4659 @mezzaninedubai

Saturday, August 3

Meet the girls

Maison de la Plage, located on Palm West Beach, has launched a new summer weekend collection with a selection of curated cocktails. Enjoy a delightful breakfast menu with exquisite drinks every Saturday and Sunday from 10am, featuring three bellini specials: pear and apricot bellini, Izu’s berry bellini, and raspberry and rhubarb bellini for Dhs80 each. Sunday’s collection features Bloody Mary specials for Dhs70 per drink, including the Mediterranean bloody mary, beetroot bloody mary, and cilantro and jalapeño bloody mary. Maison de la Plage, West Palm Beach, Dubai. Saturdays and Sundays from 10am. Bellinis Dhs80 each, Bloody Marys Dhs70 each. @maisondelaplage

Attend a free wellness morning

In need of some R&R? There’s a free wellness morning taking place at Heal Hub in Jumeirah this Saturday from 11am to 1pm. The event starts with a signature yoga class, perfect for building strength, mobility, and flexibility, followed by a session of yogic breathing to prepare for a refreshing cold plunge. Afterwards, fuel up with delicious bites from none other than foodie favourite Balkan bistro, 21Grams. Spaces are limited, book a slot here: backoffice.bsport.io

Heal Hub, Jumeirah, Saturday, August 3. 11am to 1pm. Free to attend. @healhub_rehab

Enjoy a fully-redeemable pool day

Looking for a luxurious pool day with stunning views? Book in for a daycation at High Society, the rooftop pool at The Lana. Until August 31, you can enjoy a fully redeemable pool day for Dhs750, all of which you get back to spend on acclaimed chef Jean Imbert’s fabulous Mediterranean menu. With the UAE’s largest champagne selection, stunning views over Burj Khalifa, and an energetic vibe, this is an unmissable experience. You’ll need to book and pay in advance, as there’s limited availability. Children over 12 are welcome for Dhs500, fully redeemable.

High Society by Jean Imbert, The Lana by Dorchester Collection Business Bay, daily 10am to 6.30pm, Dhs750 fully redeemable. dorchestercollection.com

Book a date night

Cosy and intimate, this under-the-radar Japanese eatery in DIFC is now home to a Saturday evening brunch. Giving off the vibe of a cool speakeasy, UCHI’s evening brunch is a curation of signature dishes from chef Ciprian. It begins with open omakase from the sushi bar, then appetisers, a choice of main – with tasty options like lobster soba, wagyu sando and black cod, and then concludes with a selection of desserts. It can all be paired with soft, house, or premium drinks from 8pm to 11pm. Post-brunch the lights go down and the music goes up, and the space becomes a lively after-hours spot.

UCHI, Gate Village, DIFC, 8pm to 11pm, Saturdays, Dhs399 soft, Dhs 499 house, Dhs699 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 298 5044. @uchi.uae

Sunday, August 4

Take the little ones

Enjoy exhilarating games, activities, and entertainment every day at Legoland this summer. Cool off in the Waterpark’s wave pool with water cannons and music, relish in summer fun at the barbecue area, and take advantage of kids staying, playing, eating, and splashing for free with bookings at LEGOLAND Hotel before 25th August.

@legolanddubai

Jump down the rabbit hole

This August, the Theatre of Digital Art will bring Alice in Wonderland, showcasing the whimsical and wonderful world that will bring the legendary story to life like never before. The 360-innovative adaptation will bring your imagination to life right in front of your eyes, allowing you to explore every corner of Alice’s adventures. You will join the lovely Alice as she solves mind-bending puzzles hidden throughout the magical world, and will even feel like you’re joining her in the never-ending tea party with the eccentric Mad Hatter. Tickets for children ages three to 12 will cost you Dhs60, and for adults it’s Dhs137.43.

Alice in Wonderland 360°, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, August 3 to 31, shows throughout the day, Dhs60 per child and Dhs137.43, combo tickets available, Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Check out a new brunch

Sundays just got a lot more exciting with Lola Taberna’s new Sunday brunch, La Festa Do Pulpo. Inspired by Galicia’s famous Octopus Festival, enjoy a delicious set menu featuring traditional octopus dishes like pulpo a la gallega and octopus paella, paired with Galicia Beer, and a lively flamenco performance.

Lola Taberna, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Dubai. 1pm to 4pm. Dhs199 (soft), Dhs249 (house beverages), Dhs239 (Estrella Galicia package). Tel: (0)4 123 4567. @lolataberna

Images: Social/Provided