This weekend is the last weekend of August, are we the only ones who have felt like August was actually just two days long? No, great. Dubai has plenty of incredible things to get up to this weekend. Incredible drink deals, fun pop-ups, wild nights out and so much more.

Looking for inspiration? Here are 12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend

Friday, August 30

Not a real place

If you’re looking for the ultimate underground spot, then we highly recommend checking out Bodega by House of Yanos. You’re guaranteed to make friends, find cool brands and have a fantastic night out. Nominated for Best Promotor Night, they have the nomination for a reason. This season their event is currently taking place at Tribal in Business Bay. This week’s edition is in collaboration with See You Friday. So you know it’s cool.

Bodega by House of Yanos x See You Friday at Tribal Lounge, Indigo Hotel, Business Bay, doors open 6pm, free entry. @bodegabyhoy

An extended pop-up

If you’re craving authentic Mexican cuisine, head to the Tortuga pop-up that has been extended at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam. Running until September 7. The event offers a delightful menu featuring Cancun Prawns, Carne Asada, and US Rib Eye. Don’t miss out on the lunch and dinner deals, starting at Dhs135. Set in the elegant Majlis Al Salam Ballroom, this is the perfect spot for a culinary escape.

Tortuga pop-up, Majlis Al Salam Ballroom, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Madinat Jumeirah daily until September 7, 12.30pm to 11pm. @JumeirahMinaAlSalam

Get an incredible drinks deal

McGettigan’s has an outrageously good deal to take advantage of this weekend. Drinks are priced at Dhs15. From 2pm to 7pm you can buy a minimum of five drink vouchers, which cost Dhs75 meaning each drink is Dh15. The drinks vouchers are redeemable on selected drinks, the vouchers are redeemable until 8pm on Friday.

McGettigan’s JLT, Next to The Bonnington, Friday from 2pm to 7pm, redeemable until 8pm. @mcgettigansjlt

Check out a London export

Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar will open this weekend. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours will fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across India’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm will be culinary director Surender Mohan.

Jamavar, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, opening Friday, August 30. @jamavardubai

Saturday, August 31

Big belly laughs

Get ready to laugh your heart out at Roxy Cinemas this weekend with a one-night-only comedy show featuring the region’s rising star, Saleh El Nawawy. With his sharp wit and relatable humour, Saleh will take the stage at 7.30pm at Roxy Xtreme, Dubai Hills Mall. Performed in Arabic, this two-hour show promises endless laughter.

Roxy Xtreme, Dubai Hills Mall, Saturday, 31st August, 7.30pm. Tickets from Dhs149. @theroxycinemas

A day almost as good as Christmas

This weekend marks quite possibly a day as good as Christmas (which is in 118 days.) Magnolia Bakery is offering guests a special banana pudding deal – as it is National Banana Pudding Day. You can grab your banana pudding for Dhs5, as opposed to the usual Dh21. You can however only order up to 12 of the cups. Available in stores and for takeaway but not delivery.

Magnolia Bakery, available across all stores, Sat, August 31, Dhs5. @magnoliabakeryuae

Check out a brand-new golfing destination

Although technically opening in August, as it’s welcoming guests from this Friday, August 30, Five Iron gets a mention, as we’re sure it’s one you’ll want to know about. Located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, this super-sized entertainment venue comes complete with 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay will include Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays will be equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology which will create a variety of sporting experiences. Five Iron Golf will also feature four bars, an outdoor bunker-themed bar, a nine-hole mini golf course and a VIP members-only lounge. Guests can also get involved indoors with an indoor putting green, work pods, table games and a gym.

Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, opening August 30. @fiveirongolf.uae

Late-night ice cream run

If you’ve just finished dinner and are looking for somewhere to check out for dessert, allow us to recommend to you Temple Creamery. Now with a branch in Al Khawaneej, and the OG in Jumeirah – you have no excuse to enjoy a delicious ice cream. Try out their limited-edition sticky matcha sundae available until Sunday.

Temple Creamery, Al Khawaneej and Jumeriah. @templecreamery

Sunday, September 1

Beach clubs are back

It’s official, Autumn is here (but we don’t have seasons in Dubai so it’s practically winter) which gloriously means that the beach clubs are opening slowly but surely again in the city. This weekend some of our favourite beach clubs are opening across Dubai. Summersalt will be opening its doors this Sunday, so why not brave the last of the heat and make your way to a fantastic beach club?

Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Opens on Sunday, September 1 @summersaltbeachclub

Teachers, this one is for you

Teachers, it’s your time to unwind before the school year officially kicks off. Head to The Croft this Sunday from 12.30pm onwards for a special roast just for you. For Dhs150, enjoy a traditional British roast with all the trimmings and a complimentary glass of Prosecco. Plus, guests dining with you will get a beer with their meal. It’s the perfect laid-back Sunday before the busy season begins!

The Croft, Dubai Marina, Sunday, September 1st, 12.30pm onwards, Dhs150 per teacher. @thecroftdubai

Check out a swanky listening bar

Coming to Bluewaters Island is a brand-new listening bar that will be brought to us by the creative geniuses at Surf Club, VNYL is a Hi-Fi listening bar in Dubai that will also serve as a curated record store and hub. The bar will also include a state-of-the-art recording studio. Set to open, Sunday it’ll be the talk of the town.

VNYL Hi-Fi, Bluewaters Island, Opening Sunday, September 1. @vnyl.dxb

Celebrate a birthday, a different way

This weekend Reform Athletica will be celebrating its first birthday in ICD Brookfield Place and you have been invited to celebrate the birthday with them and Pangaia. Shop Pangaia and receive the chance to spin the wheel of giveaways, join the triple sweat class. Every attendee will be put into a draw for the chance to win 30, 20 and 10 class packages.

Reform Atheltica Level R02, ICD Brookfield PlaceTrade Centre, DIFC. Sign up for classes via their Instagram. @reformathletica

