Have a wonderful weekend, everybody…

It’s the last weekend in August, back-to-school season is here and Dubai, we have plenty of incredible things for you to do this weekend. From washing machine smashing to roasts where the kids eat free and even a Sunday night out (scary but so worth it.)

Here are 12 smashing things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, August 23

You’re Nox going to want to miss this

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This is Dubai’s newest cocktail hotspot. NOX, nestled in City Walk’s chic licensed district, C2, is perfect for a girls’ night out or post-dinner drinks with late-night vibes. Now open daily from 6pm to 2am on weekends, indulge in delicious sharing plates like pistachio falafel, lamb and kimchi momos, and tuna tartare, while sipping on signature cocktails, dancing to a live DJ, and having a blast with fun bar games.

NOX, City Walk, C2, Dubai. Daily, 6pm to 2am. @nox_dubai

It’s almost month end, treat yourself

This weekend, TakaHisa at Banyan Tree Dubai is hosting an exclusive omakase experience with Chef Tomoyuki Yoshinaga from Michelin-starred Sushi Yoshinaga, in Paris. From August 22 to 25, enjoy a multi-course menu blending Japanese tradition with Parisian flair. Seating is limited, with spots available at 6pm and 9pm. Priced at Dhs3,000 per person.

TakaHisa, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. August 22nd to 25th. @takahisa_dubai

Step into the Wizarding World

Ribambelle is bringing Harry Potter magic to Bluewaters Island from August 23rd to 25th. Families can enjoy enchanting workshops, including a Hogwarts quest and a “Magic Ruler” Master Class, perfect for young wizards. Don’t miss Chef Oliveira’s limited-edition Back-to-School pastries, featuring whimsical treats like gingerbread cookies and French truffles. Workshops are complimentary but require a table reservation with a minimum spend.

Ribambelle, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. August 23rd to 25th. @ribambelle.dubai

Enjoy a weekend away

Treat yourself to a gorgeous staycation at Waldorf Astoria DIFC, in collaboration with Skin Laundry. Available throughout August and September, the package comes with an overnight stay, a wellness breakfast, a 60-minute massage, as well as Skin Laundry’s signature laser facial. Priced from Dhs1,870, it’s the perfect way to rejuvenate this before the summer comes to an end.

Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Dubai. Available until September. @waldorfdifc

Saturday, August 24

A luncheon but make it demure

Experience a refined luncheon in the heart of DIFC at The Guild every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. Enjoy a three-course menu for Dhs250 per person, featuring the finest ingredients. For a touch of elegance, opt for the cocktail and wine pairing while a live three-piece band sets the mood for a classy afternoon.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield place, DIFC, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs250 per person. theguild.com

The Tasty Biscuits bring us Tasty Sessions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tasty Biscuits (@thetastybiscuits)

Tasty Sessions is an all-original music experience hosted by Dubai’s six-piece ensemble, The Tasty Biscuits. This event shines a spotlight on Dubai’s vibrant music scene, featuring a dynamic lineup of artists across various genres. Expect a night of collaboration and creativity, with original music crafted exclusively for this show.

Sima Performing Arts, Alserkal Avenue, Saturday from 7pm, tickets from Dhs210. @simaperformingarts / @thetastybiscuits

It’s time to say hello to the school season again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah Golf Estates (@jumeirahgolfest)

Celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of the school season at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ free Back to School Carnival Party this weekend. Taking place at the Championship Village, the family-friendly event will feature jugglers, stilt walkers, craft stations, mini-games, inflatable bounce castles, and a magical show. Enjoy classic carnival treats like popcorn and cotton candy amidst the lush greenery.

Jumeirah Golf Estates, Championship Village, Dubai. Saturday, 24th August, from 5pm. Free entry. @jumeirahgolfest

A different kind of ab work-out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Laughter Factory | Live Stand-Up Comedy (@thelaughterfactory)



Get ready for a night of unfiltered laughter with The Laughter Factory on Saturday, 24th August. Comedy veteran John Fothergill returns for his 20th year, joined by the explosive Nico Yearwood and the sharp-witted Miqdaad Dohadwala. With shows at 7pm, 8pm, and 8.30pm, be sure to grab your ticket for Dhs160 and prepare for an evening of side-splitting comedy.

Dukes The Palm, Dubai & Vintage Grand Hotel. Saturday, 24th August, from 7pm. @thelaughterfactory

Sunday, August 25

A very family-friendly Sunday roast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen (@mezzaninedubai)



This Sunday, Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen at Souk Madinat Jumeirah is all about family fun! Kids enjoy a free chicken Sunday roast with all the trimmings, while adults can indulge in a Bubbly Breakfast from 10am to 12pm for just Dhs99. Happy hour starts at 12pm with drinks from Dhs29, and live music from British artists will keep the vibes going all day.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Sunday, 25th August. @mezzaninedubai

Hamley’s Play is now open

View this post on Instagram A post shared by تغطية كافيهات| مطاعم| فعاليات وأنشطه| أماكن للصغار (@n.exploresae)



More than just a toy store, Hamleys Play is a magical wonderland of interactive and imaginative play for children of all ages. The space is packed with different play zones such as soft play, hands-on workshops, character meet-and-greets, live performances and shows, a sweet shop, and event space to host birthday parties.

Hamleys Play, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai. open 10am to 10pm daily. @hamleysplay_uae

Say goodbye to summer in a smashing way

The Smash Room has extended its Summer Smash package until the end of October. For Dhs1,099, up to 4 people can smash 50 glass items, a washing machine, a printer, TV, and four computers. Perfect for beating the heat and releasing stress before the summer ends and the back-to-school season begins again.

The Smash Room, Al Quoz. Available until October 2024. @thesmashroom.ae

Don’t you, forget about me

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaz Mirza (@shaz_mirza)

Breakfast Club at Miss Lily’s hosted by House of Yanos is going to be your newest hotspot to hang out at on a Sunday night. Yes, going out on a Sunday night is perfectly fine and we can guarantee that if it’s a House of Yanos event, at Miss Lily’s it’ll be an amazing night out that will possibly have you calling in sick on Monday morning.

Breakfast Club, Miss Lily’s Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sunday from 6pm to 12am. @breakfastclubseries / @misslilysdxb

Images: Supplied and social